The Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System recently granted Gritman Medical Center the Level IV Trauma Certification for the care provided by its emergency department, according to a Gritman news release.
Peter Mundt, Gritman director of community relations and marketing, said the certification validates the trauma care the Moscow hospital has conducted for years.
The release said the designation also ensures the hospital maintains that bar through data, protocols and research.
Patients seen in the emergency department for a traumatic event like a heart attack, stroke or car accident go through a set of standardized procedures.
The Level IV Trauma designation further spells out those protocols, helping determine when a patient is treated at Gritman throughout their entire stay or whether they are stabilized and transferred to a larger hospital with a higher trauma designation or more specialized services.
There are four trauma center levels in Idaho but no hospitals in the state hold a Level I designation, the highest. For example, St. Alphonsus in Boise is Level II and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is Level III.
Moscow Welcome Table hosting free dinner Monday
The Moscow Welcome Table will have a free carry-out community dinner Monday.
Bloom in Moscow is providing the dinner with additional contributions from the Moscow Food Co-op. Reservations are required and can be made through the Moscow Welcome Table Facebook page or by calling or texting (208) 298-9020.
Dinners can be picked up from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at the 1912 Center in Moscow.
Katherine Strickler, an organizer, said Moscow Welcome Table started in 2019 with the intention of serving a gourmet meal once a month to anyone who wanted to attend. Monday’s meal will be carried out because of COVID-19 but she said she hopes to return to a face-to-face dining experience in September at the 1912 Center.
The meals are on the third Monday of each month and there will be none in July and August.