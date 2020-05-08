The Latah County Elections Office sent a “few” absentee ballot instruction sheets with the wrong date by mistake, Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg said via email.
Westberg wrote that the instruction sheets with the wrong date were sent to some voters in the very early stages of the process.
The few instruction sheets noted it was the March 10 presidential primary election instead of the May 19 primary election.
The date on the instruction sheets was the only error and the ballots themselves are correct and will be counted.
“We regret the date error on the instruction sheet, but the ballot itself is perfectly correct,” Westberg wrote.
Ballots must be returned to the elections office by 8 p.m. June 2.
Thousands of potatoes available for free in Pullman on Saturday
More than 50,000 pounds of russet potatoes will be available for free Saturday in Pullman.
Residents can pick up the potatoes starting at 8 a.m. at Palouse Brand’s new warehouse location at 1120 SE Latah St., in Pullman. Palouse Brand has partnered with potato farmers in Reardon, Wash., for the event.
The potatoes are untreated, meaning they can be consumed or used as seed. Customers must bring their own containers for the product and must remain in their vehicles.
According to a news release from Palouse Brand, Washington potato farmers are struggling to sell crops to their usual customers across the global food industry, resulting in many giving away their potatoes to the public for free or donating to local food banks.
Palouse reopens Hayton-Greene Park
The city of Palouse reopened Hayton-Greene Park on Tuesday. Palouse Mayor Chris Cook announced that the city will maintain restrictions in accordance with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement April 27 regarding recreational activities like fishing and hunting.
Anyone exhibiting any cold or flu-like symptoms shall not participate in outdoor recreation activities and visitors must limit recreation partners to only those who live within their household unit. Visitors must practice social distancing at trailheads, boat launches, and all areas where they encounter others, and use facial coverings in any situation where social distancing is not possible.
Hayton-Greene may close at any time if there is reason to believe unsafe conditions exist or social distancing practices are not being adhered to, Cook indicated in a news release.
University of Idaho to have online events today
The University of Idaho will have several online events today.
The first event of the day will be a drop-in mindfulness practice to encourage well-being. The event will be from noon to 12:20 p.m. online via Zoom. Participate online at bit.ly/2ySO3r3.
The university will have virtual jazz bands and jazz choirs performances from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Facebook, as the Lionel Hampton School of Music continues its celebration of past live-streamed performances. Participate online at facebook.com/LHSOM.
Finally, UI will have a movie night from 7-9:30 p.m. online via Zoom. The movie night will include pop-up trivia polls. Participate online at bit.ly/2YOM5Db.
Pullman police honor fallen officers
Next week is National Police Week, set aside to honor and remember those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, Pullman police announced in a news release.
This year, the names of 307 officers killed in the line of duty are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, joining the nearly 22,000 names already memorialized there.
The names of all 307 fallen officers nationwide will be formally dedicated during the 32nd Annual Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday. The Pullman Police Department encourages residents to view the vigil at 5 p.m. at bit.ly/3fpU1R0.
Pullman meeting canceled
The regular meeting of the Pullman Board of Adjustment set for 7:30 p.m. May 18 is canceled.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on applications for conditional use permits, variances from zoning code provisions and site plans referred by the City Director of Public Works.