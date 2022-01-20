Moscow forum to consider militias in Idaho
Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, is scheduled to speak about militia groups next week in Moscow.
McCord’s presentation before the The League of Women Voters of Moscow is set for noon Wednesday via Zoom. The link can be found at lwvmoscow.org.
McCord will address issues of what constitutes a militia, domestic terrorism, militia groups in Idaho, legal limits and issues with militia operations in the state.
McCord is a visiting professor at the Georgetown University Law Center and was the acting assistant attorney general for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2016-2017.
Food distribution scheduled for Monday in Moscow
The Idaho Food Bank and United Way of Moscow/Latah County are distributing food boxes starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave in Moscow. Representatives from the nonprofits will be on hand until the boxes are gone.
The boxes contain a variety of dairy, precooked meat and produce items. All boxes are free and no eligibility is required. For more information visit idahofoodbank.org/northcentral or call (208) 746-2288.
Leadership institute deadline approaching
The application for the Western Governors’ Leadership Institute closes Feb. 15. The Institute is open to anyone age 21-25 interested in attending the Western Governors’ Association annual meeting and a leadership forum. The institute will select one representative and one alternate to represent each Western state.
The leadership forum will be from July 24-25 in Coeur d’Alene and the annual meeting is immediately following from July 26-28. For an application visit bit.ly/3tJva4e. For more information contact athielen@westerngov.org.