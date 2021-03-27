The 2021 Moscow Renaissance Fair at East City Park has been canceled, marking the second straight year the fair will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Out of an abundance of caution, on this 48th Spring, we will not gather live this year in East City Park for the 2021 Moscow Renaissance Fair,” the fair’s website says.
The organizers encourage the public to attend the fair in 2022.
With the fair canceled this year, the fair’s website asks the public “to create inspiration from whatever you have within you.”
“Share your magic without guard so others smile and pass on a contagious free spirit and an unclenched optimism,” the website says.
Residents had gathered under the East City Park trees every May from 1974 to 2019 for the annual "celebration of spring."
The fair features music, arts, food booths, activities, a parade and more.
-----
Pullman DYW program online Saturday
The 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Pullman program is scheduled for 7 p.m. today and can be viewed online at HoundCentral on YouTube. The theme of this year’s program in “Mission DYW.”
The annual college scholarship program features high school juniors competing for awards and scholarships in five judged categories.
The Pullman winner will advance to the state program. Donations of the ticket cost ($15) are requested to log on and stream the event.
Participants in this year’s Pullman program are Eleanor Adams, Mayse Anderson, Hannah Krantz, Lydia McNelly, Leleight Myers, Audrey Pitzer and Katie Wheatley.
------
Pullman town hall even about mural scheduled for Monday
A Pullman subcommittee will have a town hall meeting about the proposed Spring Street mural 6 p.m. Monday.
The Art Mural Subcommittee’s town hall this week was interrupted by a technological breakdown before any public input could be taken.
The public will be able to speak at Monday’s meeting. Instructions for registering can be found today at pullman-wa.gov.
The public may listen to the meeting by dialing: (855) 200-4555.
-----
Free UI chamber music series concert set for Sunday
The University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series will present a free virtual concert featuring the Grammy-nominated St. Lawrence String Quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The performance will be streamed live on Facebook and SLSQ.auditoriumseries.org.
The final concert of the chamber music series featuring Chanticleer will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. April 14. Check auditoriumseries.org, Facebook and Instagram for updates.
-----
Women and business the focus of event Wednesday
Tatiana Morales will discuss the Idaho Women's Business Center during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon-1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Morales, the associate director of the new IWBC North office in Moscow, will talk about the resources available for entrepreneurs and business owners at the center. The IWBC has several locations in Idaho and offers small business training classes plus connections to mentors who can help create a solid business plan that is strategic and sustainable.
Morales is a University of Idaho graduate and has degrees in international studies, political science and Spanish.
Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at https://my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
------
Florence Nightingale birthday celebrated
The life of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Thursday in an event sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Pullman.
Cathryn Cummings will perform at the event as Nightingale, who lived from 1820 to 1910. The performance is intended to honor the service of nurses and medical professionals during the past year. The performance will be over Zoom and free to the public. The Zoom link can be found on the LWV of Pullman website http://lwvpullman.org/.