The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested three people, including a Moscow resident, Thursday evening at Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston for numerous narcotics charges.
According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, detectives arrested 54-year-old Brad Sawyer of Torrance, Calif., 38-year-old John White of Lewiston, and 54-year-old Kris Bell, of Moscow.
The arrests were a result of an investigation that began in early May and involved the FBI, Idaho State Police, the Nez Perce Tribal Police and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, which includes members of the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives purchased heroin from a suspect during a controlled buy operation. They discovered the suspect’s dealer, Sawyer, was staying in a room at the Clearwater River Casino.
Detectives located and seized heroin, methamphetamine, digital scales, glass pipes, hypodermic needles containing heroin, packaging materials and more than $10,000 cash.
Sawyer was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on the felony charge of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine.
White and Bell were also arrested on multiple drug charges stemming from this investigation.
PRH to consider expanded district at Wednesday public hearing
The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss expanding the hospital’s taxing district to coincide with Pullman School District boundaries.
The public hearing will be held through zoom at pullmanregional.zoom.us/my/prhcommissioners.
The expansion under consideration would include approximately 1,670 voters in the Pullman School District boundary who are not in the hospital’s current taxing district; only those 1,670 voters would be eligible to vote. If given approval by the board, the expansion could appear as a ballot measure as early as the Nov. 2 general election.
All PRH Board of Commissioner meetings are open to the public. A schedule can be found online: bit.ly/2JYf42j
Music returning to Moscow park in July
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have announced the return of the Entertainment in the Park event to East City Park in July.
The first Thursday event, scheduled for July 1, will feature the Sesitshaya Marimba Ensemble followed by local musician Izzy Burns. Entertainment for July 8 will feature the Border Highlanders and local bluegrass duo, Beargrass.
Concerts will begin at 6 p.m. with a special storytime for local youth presented by the Moscow Public Library.
For more event details for the City of Moscow Facebook page, or visit www.ci.moscow.id.us/196/Entertainment-in-the-Park.
Palouse Patchers yard sale set for Tuesday
The June meeting of the Palouse Patchers will be a giant quilting and craft yard sale from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center at 1021 Harold Street in Moscow.
More than 20 tables of donated items will be available to the public. Money raised from sales at these tables will support projects and operation of Palouse Patchers. Another eight tables are reserved for private sellers.
Cash and small bills are appreciated by the group. Find more information on Facebook or palousepatchers.org.