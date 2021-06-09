Country music recording artist Neal McCoy with guest Chance McKinney will perform live Sept. 8 at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds near Colfax to begin the Palouse Empire Fair.
McCoy has released 15 studio albums and his top singles include “No Doubt About It,” “Wink” and “The Shake.” McKinney is a country music artist from Seattle and a Washington State University graduate.
Tickets will go on sale in mid-June on the Palouse Empire Fair’s new webpage: PalouseEmpireFair.org. Ticket prices are $33, $43 and $53. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert.
Capawana joins Gritman Podiatry in Moscow
Podiatrist Brad Capawana will this month begin treating clients through Gritman Podiatry in the Gritman/Moscow Family Medicine downtown clinic on Main Street in Moscow, according to a Gritman news release.
Capawana has served patients through his Palouse Foot and Ankle clinic since 1999. You can learn more at gritman.org/podiatry or by calling (208) 882-2011.
Avista customers in LaCrosse area to experience power outage
About 710 Avista electric customers in LaCrosse, Endicott, Diamond, and Mockonema in rural Whitman County will experience a planned power outage June 17 and 18. The outage will begin at 10 p.m. on the 17th and end at 6 a.m. the next morning. No road closures are expected during this outage.
During this time, Avista crews will perform maintenance to their Diamond substation. The routine maintenance will increase reliability and reduce future outages in the area.
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 2115323.
Date set for reception honoring Mary Reed
A reception to honor Pullman’s Mary Reed for her work promoting Idaho history and the public humanities is scheduled for 7 p.m, July 8, at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, in Moscow.
Reed, formerly of Moscow, was recently given The Idaho Humanities Council award for “Outstanding Achievement in the Humanities.” At the reception, several individuals will help roast and toast Reed followed by Reed saying a few words about how the humanities have inspired her work.
Residents can RSVP to the event by June 23 by contacting Debra Schlechte at (208) 345-5346, or by email to debra@idahohumanities.org.
Saturday is free fishing day in Idaho
Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, where anyone can fish in the state’s waters without a license. All other rules still apply.
The on-site events normally sponsored and managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will not happen this year, but lakes and rivers across the state have been stocked with about 400,000 catchable rainbow, according to and IDFG release.