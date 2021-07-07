Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported by local health agencies Tuesday.
Latah County’s total case count remained at 3,212, including 3,047 confirmed and 165 probable cases, according to Public Health-Idaho North Central District’s website. Of the 3,212, 3,185 people have recovered, 15 are open and 12 have died.
Whitman County Public Health said on its website that cases from Saturday to Tuesday will be updated today. There have been 4,416 cases, 50 deaths and 128 hospitalizations since the pandemic started, according to WCPH.
Five vehicles, sidewalk vandalized in Moscow
Five vehicles and a sidewalk were reportedly vandalized with spray paint Monday on the east side of Moscow.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Roger Lanier said four of the vehicles were on Kenneth Street and one was on nearby South Harrison Street. He said it appeared the suspect walked by and sprayed a red line down the length of the vehicles.
MPD Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said two blue spray-painted anarchy signs were reported on a sidewalk outside the Lumos Wellness Center on nearby Veatch Street.
Police have no suspects for any of the vandalism.
Palouse residents asked to water less
The City of Palouse is asking residents on the Palouse City Water system to reduce watering by 20 percent for the next month.
It is not mandated, but the city says it will help minimize the effects of the drought on the community’s water system.
Residents are asked to water their lawns between 2-4 a.m. and water less frequently.
The Public Works Department will water the parks and cemetery less frequently.
MHS students receive honors for history competition
A pair of Moscow High School students were among eight Idaho contestants to earn national recognition in this year’s National History Day competition, according to a press release from the Idaho Historical Society.
Moscow High students Jack Mayes and Max Pieper also were two of just six Idaho students to be awarded scholarships for their performance in the event.
National History Day is the culmination of yearlong, history-focused programming targeting students in fourth through 12th grade. Each year, the competition progresses through regional, state and national contests. The theme of this year’s program was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”