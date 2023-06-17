Bishop Boulevard to be resurfaced starting Tuesday

The city of Pullman has announced Bishop Boulevard will be resurfaced starting Tuesday and work is expected to be completed by Aug. 11. Motley-Motley, Inc. of Pullman has been contracted to do the project. Residents should expect delays during active construction.

The project will include the grinding and resurfacing of Bishop Boulevard from East Main Street (State Route 270) going south to Johnson Avenue and from Professional Mall Boulevard going south and west to Fairmount Drive. Pullman Transit routes will have some temporary stop closures throughout construction. For updated information, visit pullmantransit.com. For updates on the project visit pullman-wa.gov.

