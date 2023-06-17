Bishop Boulevard to be resurfaced starting Tuesday
The city of Pullman has announced Bishop Boulevard will be resurfaced starting Tuesday and work is expected to be completed by Aug. 11. Motley-Motley, Inc. of Pullman has been contracted to do the project. Residents should expect delays during active construction.
The project will include the grinding and resurfacing of Bishop Boulevard from East Main Street (State Route 270) going south to Johnson Avenue and from Professional Mall Boulevard going south and west to Fairmount Drive. Pullman Transit routes will have some temporary stop closures throughout construction. For updated information, visit pullmantransit.com. For updates on the project visit pullman-wa.gov.
Avista announces power outage plans in Moscow
Avista will have two planned power outages in Moscow from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday so Avista can perform maintenance on equipment in the area. The first outage will be located north of A Street and between Farm Road and Peterson Road and affect 364 customers. The second outage will affect 184 customers north of Palouse River Drive, south of Walenta Drive and from Borah Avenue east to Lenter Street.
All affected customers will be notified before the outage and traffic controls will be in place for intermittent road closures at the intersection of A Street and Baker as well as Palouse River Drive near Conestoga Drive. Customers with questions or concerns can call Avista at (800) 227-9187.
University of Idaho extension has workshop on digital divide
The University of Idaho Extension Digital Economy Program and the Idaho Commission for Libraries will have a workshop about digital actress tools from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W Pullman Rd., Moscow. The workshop is free and space is limited. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3Nfzd0o.
Lunch will be provided and mileage reimbursement is available through the Idaho Commision for Libraries for anyone traveling more than 50 miles. The workshop will cover digital access and local opportunities to use existing programs to expand digital access and economic development in rural Idaho. Attendees can engage with state, county and local decision makers about ways to make broadband available to everyone.
Troy High School student receives scholarship
Troy Jr.-Sr. High School student Joseph Doumit received an Idaho Governor’s Cup academic scholarship to attend the University of Idaho. The academic scholarship is worth up to $5,000 a year and is renewable for up to four years.
Across the state, 30 scholarships were awarded and recipients were chosen from more than 3,000 applicants. The selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.
All recipients must attend an Idaho college or university and are chosen by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s board of directors.
Gladish Center has annual yard sale; stall reservations open
The Gladish Community Center will have the third annual yard sale from 1-4 p.m. June 24 in the Gladish Gym at 115 NW State St., Pullman. Stall reservations are open until 5 p.m. Tuesday online at gladishcommunity.org/yardsale.
The yard sale is open to clothing, furniture, electronics or any unwanted items.