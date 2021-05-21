Rendezvous in the Park is set to return July 24 to East City Park in Moscow.
The one-day, modified event will feature a slate of musicians from the early afternoon into the evening on the permanent stage in the park.
The lineup will feature local and regional musicians. More details about the lineup will be released at a later date.
Tickets will be a “pay what you can” format, with a suggested donation of $15 per person to help fund the full return of Rendezvous in the Park in 2022.
Attendees can also expect to see a selection of food and beverage vendors on site, including beer.
For more details, visit rendezvousinthepark.com.
Pullman expecting third fully electric bus
The Washington State Department of Transportation has awarded Pullman a grant that will bring the city a third fully electric bus.
According to a news release, Pullman is expecting its first two grant-funded fully electric buses June 10. The third bus will arrive in approximately 18 months.
All three buses are 35-foot coach buses, replacing diesel coaches from the 1990s.
Charging stations were recently installed in the transit garage with the assistance of a state Green Transportation capital grant.
Three bridges in Latah County will be repaired starting June 1
Three bridges in Latah County will receive extensive repairs to their driving surfaces in June and July, according to an Idaho Transportation Department postcard.
Bridges over Big Bear Creek on State Highway 8 west of Deary, the Potlatch River on Highway 8 near the Bovill junction and the Palouse River on State Highway 9 south of Harvard are all in need of new decks and joints to allow them to expand and contract with the weather.
All three bridges will undergo repairs starting June 1. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled with temporary signals. Each bridge will be rebuilt one half at a time with width restrictions in place.