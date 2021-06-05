Washington State Patrol identified the two people who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon 15 miles west of Colfax on State Route 26.
Elijah Hernandez, a 21-year-old from Richland, Wash., was the driver. He died at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
Bobby Garcia, a 19-year-old from Mabton, Wash., was the passenger. He died at the scene.
The car, a 1992 Chevrolet Lumina, was traveling east at about 1:30 p.m. when it left the road to the right, rolled twice and came to rest on its top, a WSP news release said.
No drugs or alcohol were involved. Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt.
Area lawmakers to discuss 2021 session at LWV forum
Idaho’s District 5 representatives will share their thoughts and concerns about the 2021 legislative session during the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Scheduled to appear are: Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow; Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow; and Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee.
Nelson is in his second term in the Senate and serves on the agricultural affairs, education, and transportation committees.
Troy is in her fourth term in the House and serves on the appropriations (vice chairwoman) and audiciary, rules and administration committees
Mitchell is a freshman house member and serves on the business, health and welfare, and transportation and defense committees.
The panelists will speak about the session before taking questions from the audience.
Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
PCEI event for children, parents today in Moscow
The Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow will be the site of an Idaho@Play event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
The event is put on by Serve Idaho/Americorps to promote healthy habits and nature play for children. Children will participate in hands-on learning through an interactive bingo/scavenger hunt. Parental supervision is required during the event.
Check-in is 10 a.m.-noon and prizes/check-out is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to encourage social distancing and flexibility. Bring water, sturdy shoes, pen/pencil, snacks, sunblock and weather-appropriate clothing. Click here to register: bit.ly/3vTl3rQ
Summer reading programs beginning at local libraries
Summer reading programs are set to begin at libraries in the region. Here’s a quick rundown of some details and how to learn more:
Whitman County Library District — The theme this summer is “Tails and Tales,” and the program will run June 14 through Aug. 31. It is open to all ages. In addition to reading challenges, there will prizes for completing activities, free online programs, as well as grad-and-go opportunities and a pet/wildlife photo contest. For a complete list of events, visit whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 397-4366.
Latah County Library District — “Imagine Your Story” began Friday and will run through July 27. Community members can register for the all-ages program at any branch of the Latah County Library District or online at latahlibrary.org. Events this year will include a mix of virtual, pickup and masked, socially distant programs. Registration for the overall summer reading challenge is not required to join events, but some individual events may require registration. For more, go to latahlibrary.org or email programming@latahlibrary.org.
Neill Public Library — The “Tails and Tales” program runs June 11 through July 30. Participants can enjoy creative activities and win prizes. More than 1,500 grab-and-go bags will be provided during this seven-week program, in addition to more than 25 online programs, including cooking classes, yoga, and special storytimes from celebrity guest readers. Online registration begins June 11 at neill-lib.beanstack.org. To find out more, visit neill-lib.org.
Blood drive scheduled for Thursday in Pullman
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce summer blood drive is scheduled from 2-5 p.m. Thursday at the Pullman Parks & Recreation Building.
Those wishing to give blood can sign up at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3vT09sF.