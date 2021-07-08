The Whitman County Commissioners voted to appoint Chief Deputy Treasurer Wraylee Flodin as the county’s new assessor Tuesday.
Flodin replaces acting assessor Laurie Miller, who filled the position following the death of Robin Jones.
Jones died in June after a battle with cancer.
The other candidates considered for the position were John Brabb and Kelly Messenger.
Rendezvous in the Park announces music lineup
Rendezvous in the Park on Wednesday announced its musical lineup for the July 24 event at East City Park in Moscow.
The lineup for the one-day event at the park’s permanent stage includes Vinyl Skies, Rubber Band, Moscow Mules, Kristi Project, Sultry Swines, Paradox, Solid Ghost, Izzy Burns, Hoodoo and The Intentions.
Gates open at 11 a.m. with music starting at noon. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for those 13-18 and free for those 12 and younger.
Seating is first-come, first-served and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Food and beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase.
For details visit rendezvousinthepark.com.
Patio event returns to Moscow’s PCEI
The Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute’s Pubbin’ on the Patio event in Moscow returns Friday for an eight-week run.
The event, scheduled each Friday through August, includes food, drink and music. This week’s food options will be provided by Humble Burger, with music provided by Kelly Riley and The Range Benders.
For the latest update, visit pcei.org or PCEI’s Facebook event page.
Volunteers needed to help build a new trail in Troy
The Palouse Land Trust and Idaho Firewise invite residents to help build a new public access trail for the community of Troy.
Work days are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon today, Monday and Tuesday at 1021 McKeehan Road on the Neuman property. The easement protects critical steelhead spawning beds in Big Meadow Creek and is home to a working, sustainable forest, according to information from Palouse Land Trust.
Work will consist of pruning, sawing and clipping vegetation, as well as shoveling, pickin and cutting in the trail bed. Palouse Land Trust will provide volunteers with all tools and supplies as well as a snack and water.
For information, visit palouselandtrust.org/volunteer or email emma@idahofirewise.org.
Housing trust open house set for Saturday in Moscow
The Moscow Affordable Housing Trust will have an open house Saturday at the Paradise View Community in Moscow.
The open house will happen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the corner of East Palouse River Drive and Nursery streets.
Hot dogs and cold beverages will be provided for the self-guided tour of the home sites. Attendees will learn about the Community Land Trust’s model for creating permanently affordable homeownership. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions.
Visit MoscowHousingTrust.org or contact Nils at Director@MoscowHousingTrust.org for more information.