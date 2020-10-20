UI, WSU recipients of Murdock Trust grants
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust announced Monday it awarded to Idaho and Washington nonprofits totaling more than $1 million.
According to a news release, the smallest of the six grants, worth $31,115, went to the University of Idaho to support the commercialization of a “holistic climate control system using infrared cameras.”
Other Idaho grants include $300,000 for Bear Lake Valley Health Care in Montpelier, $320,400 for the Boise State University Foundation, $200,000 for Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs, $100,000 for College of Idaho in Caldwell and $131,600 for Friends of Harriman State Park in Island Park.
The trust also awarded 22 grants to organizations in Washington totaling more than $4.7 million. These include a grant to Washington State University worth $60,000 for producing a market-ready prototype for “waste-based interior walls in collaboration with industry.”
The trust was created by the will of the late Melvin J. Murdock, the co-founder of Tektroniks, an Oregon-based manufacturer of testing and measurement equipment for scientific experiments.
A full list of awardees can be found at www.flashalert.net/id/MJMCT.
Lamar, Rench to answer questions in UI sessions
Virtual question-answer sessions featuring Latah County commissioner candidates are scheduled for today and Wednesday via Zoom.
The sessions are organized by the Associated Students University of Idaho and the UI Economics Club and will be streamed live from the ASUI student lounge.
Incumbent commissioner Tom Lamar’s session is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at this Zoom link: https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/89068796702. Challenger Gabriel Rench will appear at 5 p.m. Wednesday at https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/89136466195.
The public is free to submit questions during the sessions.
Alpine Animal Hospital to have vaccination clinic Saturday
Alpine Animal Hospital will have a low-cost vaccination clinic on Saturday in recognition of World Rabies Day.
Brief health exams and low-cost vaccinations, as well as other components of preventive care for dogs and cats, will be available. To allow for veterinarians to vaccinate pets while minimizing crowding, appointments are required and can be reserved on the clinic’s website at alpineanimalhospital.com.
For more information, call (509) 332-6575.
WSU online politics series event Wednesday
Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon Wednesday with a presentation “Congress in the balance: The 2020 campaign,” hosted by Costas Panagopoulos of Northeastern University.
The presentation will be livestreamed and Panagopoulos will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations has focused on the November general election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.
Student art sought for holiday card contest
The State Department of Education is now accepting submissions for its annual holiday card contest from Idaho elementary school students.
Winning entries from each grade level will be published on the SDE website. One piece of art will be selected for use as the department’s official holiday card, and the artist who submits the winning design will receive cards for personal use.
The contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades K-6. Last year’s winners and guidelines for this year’s contest can be found at sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest/.
Holiday artwork for the contest must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 13. Mail entries should be mailed to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn. Karli Bennett, P.O. Box 83720 Boise 83720-0027.