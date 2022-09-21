Climate change report to be presented to Pullman City Council

A report on the Pullman Climate Change Survey conducted in fall 2021 will be presented at the Pullman City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pullman City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St., Bldg. A, Pullman.

Citizens Climate Lobby Palouse Chapter completed the survey and will summarize its findings. The report is available at cclpalouse.org/resources/report-on-pullman-climate-change-survey/.

