Climate change report to be presented to Pullman City Council
A report on the Pullman Climate Change Survey conducted in fall 2021 will be presented at the Pullman City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pullman City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St., Bldg. A, Pullman.
The public is invited to attend the presentation. The Citizens Climate Lobby Palouse Chapter is a volunteer, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization.
Logos students to perform “The Sound of Music”
Logos School in Moscow will have a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. Oct. 5-8 at the Logos Gymnasium on A Street in Moscow. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $30 for a family of four or more. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at the school at 110 Baker St., Moscow.
Donna Grauke will direct the show. She joined the Logos School theater department in 1995 with her husband, John Grauke. She directed her first musical at Logos in 2005 with “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” The production will have a live orchestra and musical direction is from Mark Reagan.
Habitat for Humanity seeks 2023 home applications
Palouse Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its 2023 home building project in Palouse.
The deadline for applications is Oct. 10. Program information and application packets are available online at palousehabitat.org/apply, by visiting the Habitat office at 306 N. Main St., Moscow, or by contacting the Habitat for Humanity office at (208) 883-8502 or director@palousehabitat.org.
Habitat for Humanity builds homes for individuals and families in need of decent, affordable housing. Habitat homeowners must fall in the 30-60% range for median income, contribute $1,000 toward closing costs, and invest 300-500 hours of “sweat-equity” helping build the home alongside volunteers. The new homeowner then purchases the home from Habitat with a zero-interest, income-based mortgage.
Quilting event scheduled for Oct. 15 at horse museum
The Appaloosa Museum will have a “Quilting Our Past” event Oct. 15 at the Appaloosa Museum in Moscow. The event will focus on barn quilts, which according to the museum, help “tell stories about individual farms, historical events or communities … a form of Americana folk art that can have a couple of different meanings from reflecting the art of a specific person … to others designed to showcase the community or region.”
The museum is at 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. For more information on the event, email museum@appaloosa.com or call (208) 882-5578, ex. 279.
Moscow Charter School begins Trex recycling program
The Moscow Charter School is now accepting plastic grocery bags, clean food bags, bubble wrap, plastic packaging and other items for the Trex Recycle 2 Win Competition. The school competes each year in the contest and in 2021 placed first in the nation in 2021 by collecting 9,490 pounds of plastic.
The school’s goal is to collect 10,000 pounds this year. For more information contact the school at (208) 883-3195.