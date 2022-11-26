Pesticide recertification credit available Dec. 9

Washington State University extension in Whitman and Asotin counties is partnering with the University of Idaho extension in Nez Perce County and Walla Walla Community College to offer a last-chance pesticide recertification credit on Dec. 9 at the Asotin County Fire Station, 2377 Appleside Blvd., in Clarkston or via Zoom.

Registration is required and can be completed online at bit.ly/3XvGwoW.

