Pesticide recertification credit available Dec. 9
Washington State University extension in Whitman and Asotin counties is partnering with the University of Idaho extension in Nez Perce County and Walla Walla Community College to offer a last-chance pesticide recertification credit on Dec. 9 at the Asotin County Fire Station, 2377 Appleside Blvd., in Clarkston or via Zoom.
Registration is required and can be completed online at bit.ly/3XvGwoW.
The class will run from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an hour break for lunch. The speakers will cover monitoring insect pests to reduce effects on farm profitability, winter wheat diseases and pesticide uses.
Those seeking more information about the class may contact the WSU Whitman County Extension at (509) 397-6290.
Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse set for Dec. 13
The Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow.
The market will be open for in-person shopping, which will support more than 30 local organizations.
Payments accepted are cash, check, credit or debit card and a tax receipt is available for a charitable gift. Shoppers will be required to wear a face mask to enter the market and a drive-up-and-go option is available in the main parking area. The online shop is available at agmpalouse.org/s/order.