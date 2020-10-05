LWV candidate forum scheduled for Wednesday
This year’s Moscow League of Women Voters Candidate Forum will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed live on the league’s Facebook page, facebook.com/moscowlwv/live/.
There will be no in-person audience participation, as numbers are limited by social distancing requirements established by the city.
Participants in contested races scheduled to appear include: Dist. 5 House Seat A, Dulce Kersting-Lark (D) and Brandon Mitchell (R); House Seat B, Caroline Nilsson Troy (R) and Renee Love (D).
The forum will conclude with the candidates for Latah County Commissioner District 2, Tom Lamar (D) and Gabriel Rench (R).
The audio portion of the forum will be broadcast by KRFP/Radio Free Moscow, 90.3 FM and rebroadcast at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The forum will be archived on the league’s Facebook page.
Information meeting on proposed new hiking trail Thursday
The new owner of the Potlatch Overlook property formerly owned by Potlatch Deltic Co. is holding an informational meeting to discuss the possibility of creating a hiking trail on the property at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Potlatch City Hall Council Chambers. The conceptual trail would run along the portion bordering the Palouse River.
Those interested in learning more about the project, and those interested in volunteering, are welcome to attend.
If you can’t attend and would like to provide comments or want more information, contact Tom O’Malley at tjeo1986@outlook.com or (208) 310-5031.
WSU online politics series event Thursday
Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon Thursday with a presentation “The politics of voting and election reform,” hosted by Barry Burden of the University of WIsconsin-Madison.
Burden will discuss the stresses the pandemic has placed on the U.S. electoral system and the polarization of mail-in voting.
The presentation will be livestreamed and presenters will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations focuses on the November elections.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.
Accuracy Matters
The Pullman League of Women Voters and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor an issue forum at 7 p.m. via Zoom on Oct. 12. A link to access the meeting can be found on the league website at lwvpullman.org. The wrong day was included Saturday on page 2A of the Daily News because of a Daily News error.