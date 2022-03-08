Local Briefs

University of Idaho brings Roy Jennings to campus
The University of Idaho is presenting a series of concerts and discussions this week called “The African-American Spiritual: Hidden No More!” with Roy Jennings, a classical musician and composer from New York City.
The programming features two concerts, two master classes and a colloquium which are all open to the public.
The first event is a masterclass piano studio at 1:30 p.m. today in the UI Administration Building auditorium. Later tonight, Jennings and the Vandaleers Concert Choir, Chorum d’Or Tenor Bass Ensemble and Treble Chorus will perform at concert titled “Is it Fair?” at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
On Wednesday, Jennings and university faculty will engage in a colloquium called “The Residue of History” from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in Room 104 of the UI Janssen Engineering Building.
Events on Thursday include a master class voice studio at 1:30 p.m. and a concert titled “What’s God (Love) Got to Do with It?” at 7:30 p.m. featuring performances by Jennings and UI faculty members Christopher Pfund and Lynette Pfund in the Administration Building auditorium.
Mitchell, Nelson raise $1,500 for local schools
Idaho Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R- Moscow, and Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, raised a combined $1,500 for their chosen school districts in this year’s Steps for School challenge.
Mitchell walked an average of 10,000 steps a day and earned $1,000 for the Kendrick Joint School District. Nelson walked an average of 5,000 steps a day and raised $500 for the Juliaetta Elementary School.
The Steps for School challenge is a yearly competition to encourage Idaho elected officials to be physically active while raising money for the school of their choice. Of the nearly 60 elected officials who participated, 45 reached the 10,000 step goal and 14 averaged between 5,000 and 10,000. The schools can use the money to purchase equipment or sponsor programming to encourage students to be active.
Open house set for Moscow’s climate action plan
The city of Moscow will have a virtual open house for its climate action plan from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The open house can be accessed at bit.ly/CAPOpenHouse with the passcode 83843. At the open house, the public can learn more about the plan, provide feedback and have questions answered.
The climate action plan draft lists steps the city would use as an organization to reach a net-zero emissions by 2035. The draft of the climate action plan is online at ci.moscow.id.us/1002/Climate-Action-Plan and in person at 201 N.Main St. The plan is open to public comment online and via email through March 26. Email comments to kcooper@ci.moscow.
Gray named Troy’s Distinguished Young Woman
Katie Gray was named the 2023 Troy Distinguished Young Woman on Saturday, and earned a $1,500 scholarship for winning the title. Morgan McCully was named the first alternate. The four participants were Gray, McCully, Christina Isaacs and Claudia Bishop.
Gray also received scholarship awards in fitness, interview and scholastics. McCully won scholarship awards for spirit, talent, interview and scholastics. Bishop won awards for fitness, talent and self-expression. Isaacs won the Be Your Best Self award.
Whitman County Food for Fines raises $3,100
The Whitman County Library Food for Fines program collected $3,100 worth of nonperishable food, household items and cash donations in february. The Colfax Library also received monetary donations totalling $2,515 which will benefit the Colfax Food Pantry.
Of the donations collected throughout Whitman County, 5% were attached to waiving library fines. Food for Fines is held every February and can be used to cover fines for Whitman County patrons.