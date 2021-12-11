Idaho Heritage Trust awards Preservation Project grant money
The 1912 Center, Heart of the Arts, Inc., in Moscow, received an $8,000 grant and the White Spring Ranch Museum in Genesee received a $2,500 grant, each from the Idaho Heritage Trust.
The grants were announced Thursday, with 31 different entities across the state given a total of $214,525 for the preservation of sites with historical significance to local, state or national history.
Local housing nonprofits to participate in Avenues for Hope
Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Family Promise of the Palouse, Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, Sojurner’s Alliance and Moscow Affordable Housing Trust are participating in the statewide Avenues for Hope fundraising campaign through Dec. 31.
Avenues for Hope is open to nonprofits and school districts around the state which support low-income residents. The minimum donation is $25 and can be done online at avenuesforhope.org. Avenues for Hope is supported by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association.
Idaho Foodbank distribution date moved
The Idaho Foodbank and United Way of Moscow have scheduled a distribution event for 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. The nonprofits will be on hand until the food boxes run out.
Each box will have a mix of produce, frozen meats and dairy items. There is no documentation required. All boxes are free.
Idaho Department of Education announces youth art contest
The Idaho Department of Education encourages students in grades 7-12 to enter a “Picture my Future” art contest. The deadline to submit art online is midnight Jan. 10. Mailed submissions must be postmarked by Jan. 7 to ensure they reach the judges in time.
Students can choose any medium they want to complete their artwork. Winners will be posted on the department website and shared during the budget presentation to the state legislature. Artwork mailed in will not be returned. For more information and details on submissions, visit sde.idaho.gov/events/future-art-contest/.
Lantern Walk at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow has scheduled a lantern walk from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be an evening walk around the institute followed with a campfire and warm drinks.
Representatives from the Nature Explorers and Palouse Roots will be on hand to share information about the programs. The event is free and open to the public.
Palouse Conservation District to have health presentation
The Palouse Conservation District has scheduled a virtual presentation, “Organic Herbicides and their potential role in Palouse agriculture,” at 7 a.m. Wednesday. This will be a conversation-style discussion between producers, industry professionals and researchers about soil health.
Washington State University researcher Lynne Carpenter-Boggs and Aaron Appleby will present recent research on weed management. The event is free and open to the public. Preregistration is required at bit.ly/3dDf6YH. A recording of the event will be available at palousecd.org/video-archive.