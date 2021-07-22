Locations for Great Moscow Food Drive announced
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the Moscow Human Rights Commission have announced they will host the 2021 Great Moscow Food Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31.
According to the announcement, there will be two collection locations for the event — one at East City Park and another in the Moscow Farmers Market on Main Street near Friendship Square. Cash donations can be made online at the task force’s website, humanrightslatah.org.
The announcement said there is great need for fresh produce and canned food, household items and cash.
Started in 2000, the annual food drive will help shore up needs of the Moscow Food Bank, Westside Food Pantry and Weekend Food for Kids.
SciBorgs robotics team to host open house
The 4-H Palouse Area Robotics Team, will celebrate 10 years of existence with an open house 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ensminger Pavilion on the Washington State University Campus.
Organizers said the open house will include games, a raffle and refreshments and older robots built by the team will be on display during the event.
Known fondly by their nickname, the “SciBorgs,” the team is composed of high school students from Pullman, Moscow, Colfax and the surrounding area. The team competes regularly in the international FIRST Robotics Competition, which stands for “For Inspiration of Science and Technology.”
Ensminger Pavilion is located at 455 Lincoln Drive on WSU’s Pullman campus.