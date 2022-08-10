Diabetes prevention sessions available this fall at Gritman
Gritman Medical Center will offer an informational session on diabetes prevention at 3:30 p.m. today in the Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes Classroom on the second floor of Gritman’s medical office building at 803 S. Main St.
The informational session, one of four, will discuss the “New Habits for Life” program from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and introduce a yearlong program which starts in September.
Attendees only need to attend one of the four meetings. The other classes are at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. To register for a class, call (208) 883-6341 or email dpp@gritman.org.
Ski club, Hyperspud Sports to host event at PCEI
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club and Hyperspud Sports will have a Pubbin’ on the Patio event from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive in Moscow. The event is free, with live music from Yellow Dog Flats.
Food is available for purchase from Battleground food truck and adult drinks from Moscow Brewing Company. There will be an update on the coming ski season. For more information on the event or the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club email palousedividenordic@gmail.com.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest set for Saturday
The first Moscow Mountain Music Fest is from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Five bands are scheduled to play at the festival, which will include food, beer and lawn games.
Tickets are $25 for attendees 13 and older. Admission is free for those 12 and younger. Pets and outside food and drink are not permitted. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Bands scheduled to play include Fox and Bones from Portland, Ore., City of Pines from the Seattle area, Desolation Horse from Moscow, Monopines from Moscow and the headliner, The Brevet, from Orange County, Calif.
Food vendors include Open Range Food Truck, Hunga Dunga Food Truck and The Battlegrounds. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit moscowmountainmusicfest.com.
National Farmers Market Week celebrated in Moscow
The Moscow Farmers Market will celebrate National Farmers Market Week with prize drawings, official market tote bags, free items and a veggie dance party from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Moscow. Anyone in a veggie costume or attire will receive an additional ticket to enter in the prize drawing.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets by the Farmers Market Coalition, which supports markets nationwide through training, technical assistance and network building. The Moscow Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May through October. For more information on the market visit bit.ly/3JY2DhD.
Festival Dance has dance boot camp next week
The Festival Dance and Performing Arts’ Back to Dance Boot Camp is scheduled for Tuesday through Aug. 18 at the University of Idaho PEB studio and is open to all dancers. There will be classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels in jazz, hip hop, ballet, tap and ballroom. A full list of classes and prices can be found online at festivaldance.org.
The funding for the boot camp program is provided by an American Rescue Plan award through the National Endowment for the Arts. Festival Dance and Performing Arts is one of two organizations in Idaho to receive the award.
Two-day teen horse camp registration now open
Idaho Firewise and local equestrian Ashley Fielder of Shady Grove Farms will have a teen camp for ages 12 through 19 on Aug. 16-17 in Troy. The camp costs $200 and is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Attendees will need to provide their own lunch, but snacks and drinks will be provided.
Attendees can learn basic horsemanship and strengthen social skills during the camp. The first day, attendees will meet at Judy’s Trail across from Troy High School, at 101 Trojan Drive, in Troy. The second day will be at 1080 Sumner Road in Troy. To register or for more information call (208) 596-1031 or email ashley.fielder@gmail.com.