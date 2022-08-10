Diabetes prevention sessions available this fall at Gritman

Gritman Medical Center will offer an informational session on diabetes prevention at 3:30 p.m. today in the Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes Classroom on the second floor of Gritman’s medical office building at 803 S. Main St.

The informational session, one of four, will discuss the “New Habits for Life” program from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and introduce a yearlong program which starts in September.

