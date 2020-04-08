UI student, alumna receives fulbright
One student and one recent graduate from the University of Idaho’s College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences have been awarded Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Fulbright program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government, designed to increase mutual understanding between the United States and countries worldwide. Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected on the basis of academic or professional achievement
Michael Bishop, a master’s candidate in creative writing, received a Fulbright Open Study and Research Award to New Zealand. There, Bishop will conduct research for a creative nonfiction project. Bishop will use this research to produce a collection of literary nonfiction writings, inspired by protecting natural resources around the globe.
Annarose Qualls, a 2019 alumna from Moscow who earned degrees in international studies, Spanish and Latin American studies, received a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to Colombia. Qualls said earning a Fulbright award is something she has been working toward for years, since learning of the program from associate professor of Spanish, Ashley Kerr.
Washington extends studded tire deadline
The Washington state Department of Transportation is extending the studded tire removal deadline to May 15 because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order. This extends the previous April 30 deadline.
Studded tires are normally legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. State law gives WSDOT authority to extend the deadline when circumstances call for it, usually when a forecast indicates widespread snow and ice.
Because the COVID-19 situation is rapidly changing, WSDOT will reevaluate the situation near the end of the new extension period. If no new extensions are granted by then, the May 15 deadline means that starting at midnight May 16, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.
WSDOT encourages drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline, if possible. Studded tires can be damaging to roads and tire removal services often become crowded near the removal deadline. Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, including visitors. No personal exemptions or waivers are issued.
Moscow’s music and arts festival canceled
The Rendezvous in Moscow board of directors voted to cancel Rendezvous in the Park, a music and arts festival that was planned to celebrate its 39th year this July. Stay-home orders have impacted the organization’s ability to fundraise and meet for logistical planning necessary throughout the spring.
While the festival itself occurs in July, the board meets year-round to plan the event, which includes two days of arts activities for children and three days of live music in East City Park. An immediate concern for the board was the ability to fund the festival. Many of the businesses and individuals supporting Rendezvous have been impacted by COVID-19 and the resulting stay-home orders by state and local entities.
The organization is working with previously scheduled artists to recoup the deposits already paid. Donors who have already contributed to this year’s event are being contacted. Rendezvous will refund those donations, or, if the donor prefers, they will be applied toward a future event.
Washington Demo delegates will see vote online
The executive committee of the Washington State Democratic Central Committee has canceled the upcoming face-to-face legislative district caucuses and county conventions planned for May 3, because of the current COVID-19 crisis.
In the past, delegates for the congressional district and state conventions were elected at these caucuses. This year’s delegate election will be done by email. Elected or appointed precinct committee officers will be the only persons eligible to vote. The total number of delegates elected in each legislative district as well as the number of delegates who will represent each viable presidential candidate depend on the March primary vote results in each legislative district
This year the only viable presidential candidates coming out of the Washington state primary race were Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, because a candidate must have received 15 percent or more of the primary votes in the state to be considered viable.
The process of applying will only be done online at a designated website, www.waelectioncenter.com. Applications must be completed by 5 p.m. April 24. A delegate must pledge support to either of the two viable candidates.
Carolyn Wyatt, Democratic chairwoman of the Ninth Legislative District, is encouraging citizens to apply to run for delegate or alternate delegate, saying the Democratic Party is encouraging diversity in its representation. Wyatt especially encourages members of underrepresented groups to get involved.