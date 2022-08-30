Pullman depot project receives $237K grant
The Washington State Historical Society announced the Whitman County Historical Society and the Pullman Depot Heritage Center restoration project have received a Heritage Capital Projects grant. The grant totaled $237,000 and will be used for restoring windows and doors, completing remaining roofing work, electrical upgrades and rebuilding the restrooms in the 1916 Northern Pacific Railroad depot.
This is the second heritage grant the depot has been awarded. The first grant of $258,000 funded work to secure the exterior of the building with brick and sandstone repairs. A masonry company, Pioneer Waterproofing from Tigard, Ore., was hired to complete that project.
A project to replace the roof with original clay tiles will start next spring.
The Whitman County Historical Society and its Pullman Depot Heritage Center restoration project was ranked at sixth of 29 applicants from across the state using the Washington State Historical Society’s competitive evaluation process.
Burrell to deliver “Honoring Idaho Women” presentation
The League of Women Voters of Moscow announced Diana Burrell of the Idaho State Historical Society will give a presentation, “Honoring Idaho Women, Past, Present and Future,” at noon Sept. 14 via Zoom. The link to the meeting can be found at bit.ly/3Q0Yiv8.
Burrell is the development and marketing administrator for the Idaho State Historical Society and the Foundation for Idaho History. She will discuss a new project from the historical society to create a monument to women’s suffrage. The sculpture will be designed by Irene Deely and is inspired by the Idaho state seal, the only known state seal to be designed by a woman. The sculpture will be placed on the grounds of the Idaho State Capital when finished.
Great Moscow Food Drive raises $3,500 in donations
The Great Moscow Food Drive, organized by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and Moscow Human Rights Commission, raised seven loads of food and $3,500 in donations. The table at East City Park raised four loads of food and the Moscow Farmers Market table raised three loads, according to a news release from event organizers. Food donations were split between the Moscow Food Bank and West Side Food Pantry.
Cash donations will be split between the food banks and the Weekend Food for Kids program. Donations are still being accepted online at humanrightslatah.org.