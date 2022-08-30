Pullman depot project receives $237K grant

The Washington State Historical Society announced the Whitman County Historical Society and the Pullman Depot Heritage Center restoration project have received a Heritage Capital Projects grant. The grant totaled $237,000 and will be used for restoring windows and doors, completing remaining roofing work, electrical upgrades and rebuilding the restrooms in the 1916 Northern Pacific Railroad depot.

This is the second heritage grant the depot has been awarded. The first grant of $258,000 funded work to secure the exterior of the building with brick and sandstone repairs. A masonry company, Pioneer Waterproofing from Tigard, Ore., was hired to complete that project.

