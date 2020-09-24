Election van visiting Latah County towns
A mobile election van is visiting Latah County towns through Oct. 9 to register new voters, update voter registrations and help people request an absentee ballot, according to Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg.
The van will visit 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Genesee City Hall; 2-4 p.m. Friday at Troy City Hall; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 1912 Center in Moscow; 9-11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Juliaetta City Hall; 1-3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Kendrick City Hall; 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at Potlatch City Hall; 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 at Deary City Hall; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Bovill Community Center; and noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the 1912 Center.
Moscow group seeks questions for candidate forum
This year’s Moscow League of Women Voters Candidate Forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 7 and will be streamed live on the league’s Facebook page, facebook.com/moscowlwv. There will be no in-person audience participation, as numbers are limited by social distancing requirements established by the city.
Questions for the candidates may be submitted in advance at moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com. There will be no questions taken during the event. Please indicate to which candidate or contest the question is directed.
Participants in contested races scheduled to appear include: Dist. 5 House Seat A, Dulce Kersting-Lark (D) and Brandon Mitchell (R); House Seat B, Caroline Nilsson Troy (R), Renee Love (D), and James Hartley (C); and District 5 Senate candidates Dan Foreman (R) and David Nelson (D).
The forum will conclude with the candidates for Latah County Commissioner District 2, Tom Lamar (D) and Gabriel Rench (R).
Palouse Conservation District earns $100,000 grant
The Environmental Protection Agency awarded the Palouse Conservation District with a $100,000 grant to teach water conservation.
According to a news release, the district plans to use the money to develop new opportunities for K-12 students to experience hands-on water quality and conservation programs in a virtual classroom and out in the field.
The district also plans to lead backyard water conservation workshops, demonstrations and volunteer projects for community members. It will also create a citizen science watershed monitoring program along the South and North Fork of the Palouse River.
The PCD announced Wednesday several awards up to $5,000 will be granted to individuals in groups or organizations pursuing local water conservation measures. It is asking for applications from community groups, teachers, school districts, municipalities, or any other entities seeking to engage their members or the community in water quality and quantity issues.
Full proposal guidelines can be found at www.PalouseCD.org. Applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 15 to be considered. Please visit www.PalouseCD.org or contact ElizabethS@PalouseCD.org for more information.
Whitman County residents invited to virtual nonmotor transportation meeting
The Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization invites people who reside in Whitman and adjacent counties to participate in a virtual public meeting to discuss the Palouse’s region-wide Active Transportation Plan.
The plan is designed to take community feedback about investments and improvements in the engineering of sidewalks, bike paths, trails and more.
People are invited to attend the meetings and provide suggestions to local city and county representatives about active transportation safety and functionality.
A meeting for residents of Whitman and Asotin counties will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 via Zoom at the following link: zoom.us/j/98253647376.
Virtual input can also be submitted at the following link: palousetrails.palousertpo.org/survey.htm.
New exhibition to open at WSU art museum Wednesday
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University will have two events featuring Tokyo-born, Seattle-based artist Etsuko Ichikawa on Wednesday.
An open gallery with Ichikawa will take place from 1-4 p.m. inside the museum. Ichikawa will be present in the gallery to informally welcome visitors to her exhibition, “Broken Poems of Fireflies.”
As many as 10 visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time, including museum staff. Attestation, distancing and masks will be required.
The second event will be a live-streamed artist’s talk via Zoom and take place from 5-6 p.m. The talk can be accessed via the following link: bit.ly/2HkDrp2.