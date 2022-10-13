Voter forum scheduled at Colfax Library
The Pullman League of Women Voters and Whitman County Library will have a voter forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Colfax Library meeting room at 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Candidates running for Whitman County commissioner, District 3, are Michael Largent and John-Mark Mahnkey. Both will be in attendance. For more information, visit lwvpullman.org.
Pullman branding efforts open for comment
Arnett Muldrow and Associates will have an event focused on the public branding of Pullman at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Pullman City Hall, Building A, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Those interested in attending can sign up at bit.ly/3EAlQ8e.
The event will gather input on questions like: what makes Pullman’s personality appealing; how does Pullman distinguish itself from other communities; and how would Pullman be personified. Answers gathered will be used with the focus groups, area tours and other information to provide the city with a branding system for the community. Final strategies will be available for use by the city by the spring of 2023.
New exhibit at Third Street Gallery in Moscow
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission will open a new exhibit from 4-6 p.m. next Thursday at the Third Street Gallery, 206 W. Third St., Moscow. The exhibit, “Intersections,” will have the works of John Larkin and David Herbold available to view on the second floor and in the Box Gallery.
The reception will coincide with the October Artwalk and will have refreshments available from Moscow Brewing Company and the Moscow Food Co-op. Live music is from Allison and Janet Anders and there will be a presentation of University of Idaho Art and Design student paintings on the third floor.
Volunteers in Colfax to help with Medicare enrollment
Statewide health insurance benefits advisor volunteers Daniel and Joyce Leonard will be available to give free assistance on Medicare supplements and open enrollment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Center next to the Colfax Library at 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
Open enrollment for health insurance and medicare supplements is Saturday through December 7. For best assistance, participants should bring a list of current medications.
The program of free assistance is offered by the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner and sponsored locally through the Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington. For more information contact the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366.
‘Cabaret’ has six-show run at Hartung Theatre
The musical “Cabaret” will have six showings starting Oct. 28 at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Oct. 29, Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. There will be a 2 p.m. show Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.
The show contains adult content and is best suited for mature audiences. Tickets are free for University of Idaho students and cost $5 to $25 for the public. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3MpdRN2 or at the theater one hour before showtime.