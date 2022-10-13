Voter forum scheduled at Colfax Library

The Pullman League of Women Voters and Whitman County Library will have a voter forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Colfax Library meeting room at 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Candidates running for Whitman County commissioner, District 3, are Michael Largent and John-Mark Mahnkey. Both will be in attendance. For more information, visit lwvpullman.org.

Pullman branding efforts open for comment

