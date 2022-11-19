Pullman police announce College Hill parking restrictions for break
The Pullman Police Department has announced the College Hill parking restrictions in effect Monday through Friday to coincide with Washington State University’s fall break. During the break, vehicles parked on the specified streets between 2-9 a.m. will be cited and towed.
The restrictions allow for the city of Pullman maintenance and operations staff to complete seasonal maintenance tasks like snow, gravel and leaf removal. To see the complete list of affected streets visit bit.ly/3Oq6c2g.
Moscow, Pullman rec departments announce holiday hours
The Moscow Parks and Recreation Department has announced its holiday hours for Thanksgiving. The department will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and will resume normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. The department is at 1724 E. F St., Moscow.
The Pullman Parks and Recreation Department will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the holiday and will be closed Thursday and return to regular business hours Friday. The Pullman office is at 190 SE Crestview St., Building B in Pullman.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest tree permits available
National Forest Christmas Tree permits are now available for purchase at Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest offices and online at recreation.gov. Permits cost $5 per tree and are available for up to three trees. Prohibited tree species are Western Red Cedar and Whitebark pine. Fourth-grade children with a Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free tree permit. For more information visit everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.
For more information on harvesting a tree, visit bit.ly/NPCChristmasTrees or contact the Palouse Ranger District at (208) 875-1131 or at 1700 Idaho Highway 6, Potlatch.
Registration open for CougsFirst! event Dec. 7
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will have a CougsFirst! After Hours event from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Crimson and Gray, 1096 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. The event is free to attend and is open to the public. Registration can be done before at bit.ly/3tInWMx but walk-ins are welcome.
There will be light refreshments from Paradise Creek Brewery. Santa Butch will be available for photos and to sign the children’s book “Butch’s Game Day” by Tony Poston. All sales of the book go to a scholarship endowment for students who portray Butch at Washington State University.