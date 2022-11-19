Pullman police announce College Hill parking restrictions for break

The Pullman Police Department has announced the College Hill parking restrictions in effect Monday through Friday to coincide with Washington State University’s fall break. During the break, vehicles parked on the specified streets between 2-9 a.m. will be cited and towed.

The restrictions allow for the city of Pullman maintenance and operations staff to complete seasonal maintenance tasks like snow, gravel and leaf removal. To see the complete list of affected streets visit bit.ly/3Oq6c2g.

