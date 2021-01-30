LOCAL BRIEFS

NPR correspondent to speak Thursday at UI symposium
David Folkenflik, who covers the media for NPR, will deliver the keynote lecture during the University of Idaho’s Oppenheimer Media Ethics Symposium at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The talk, via Zoom at uidaho.edu/op21, is free. No password is required.
Folkenflik’s talk, “Trump, the Media and the Path Forward,” will look back at the four years of the Trump presidency and ahead to the ways in which journalists will cover the new administration of President Joe Biden.
Based in New York City, Folkenflik has worked at NPR since 2004. His reporting and analysis are broadcast on the network’s newsmagazines, including “All Things Considered,” “Morning Edition” and “Here & Now.”
The Oppenheimer Symposium, sponsored by the School of Journalism and Mass Media, has been supported since 2011 by UI graduates Doug and Arthur “Skip” Oppenheimer of Boise. Its goal is to promote professional responsibility and ethical behavior by journalists and other media professionals, as well as to expose UI students to nationally known journalists and media critics.
Phillips Farm photo contest set for February
The Friends of Phillips Farm will have a photo contest during the month of February, in which amateur photographers can enter pictures of Phillips Farm County Park in four categories — landscape, people, wildlife and plant life.
Entries must be received by midnight Feb. 28, and winning photos will be recognized on the Friends of Phillips Farm website and Facebook page.
See friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com/ for rules and submission information.
Penwell named to library board of trustees
The Whitman County Commissioners recently appointed Ronda Penwell to the Whitman County Library Board of Trustees. Penwell will be filling Position 4 which was previously held by Bob Bates, who served in the position for 10 years.
Penwell teaches at Colfax High School and joins Heather Lustig, Suzanne Schmick and Steve Balzarini on the library board. Position 2 is currently vacant, and the board is accepting applications. The district is especially focused on finding residents from the northern, eastern and southeastern regions of Whitman County but all applicants will be considered for current and future openings.
The next board meeting is 4 p.m., Feb. 16, and the public is welcome to join via Zoom. Contact Library Director Kylie Fullmer at (509) 397-4366 or kylie@whitco.lib.wa.us.library for login information or for information about applying for the open board position.
Youth writing contest seeks entries
Idaho Public Television is hosting the PBS KIDS Writers Contest in 2021. IdahoPTV’s three regional stations — KUID/Moscow, KISU/Pocatello and KAID/Boise — encourage young authors and artists in kindergarten through third grade to write and illustrate their own story and submit by March 20 for a chance to win prizes and have their work published online.
Entry forms, rules, FAQs and teacher tips are available at idahoptv.org/writers. The contest is open to children in grades K-3 residing within IdahoPTV’s over-the-air service area, which includes all of Idaho and parts of Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Oregon and Nevada.
Regional volunteer panels will judge the entries on creativity, originality, language skills and illustrations. Winners in each grade level from each of the three Idaho regions will be selected and will receive prizes. Winners will be announced on or around April 1.