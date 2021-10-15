French films at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre
The 11th annual Palouse French Film Festival will show two films starting at 7 p.m. for the last two Tuesdays of the month. On Tuesday, it will show “Grâce à Dieu (By the Grace of God)” and on Oct. 26, “La Daronne (Mama Weed).”
There will be a closing reception before the final film of the festival starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Tickets are $5 for the public and free to University of Idaho and Washington State University students with student ID. Face coverings are required and occupancy is limited to 125 people.
High-speed fiber-optic internet available in Palouse
The Port of Whitman County announced Thursday high-speed fiber-optic internet service will be available to some Palouse residents and businesses beginning today with more service available in coming weeks.
The Port and Ziply Fiber partnered to construct the open-access fiber-optic network, which will result in six internet service providers servicing Palouse.
The network enables high-speed internet, streaming TV and fiber-based phone services for the first time in the city, the same services that went live in Rosalia on July 30. The program is part of a five-city, public-private partnership between the Port and Ziply Fiber to build fiber internet in Whitman County. The remainder of the builds in the county — which include Garfield, Oakesdale and Tekoa — are under construction.