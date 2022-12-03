Panel discussion to focus on housing in Latah County
The Moscow League of Women Voters will have a panel discussion on housing issues in Latah County at noon Dec. 14 in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The panel will have Nils Peterson from the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Cody Riddle from the city of Moscow and Bob Tribelhorn from the St. Vincent de Paul organization.
Peterson has been the executive director of Moscow Affordable Housing Trust since 2014 and is the 2022-23 board president of the NW Community Land Trust Coalition. Riddle is the deputy city supervisor for community development in Moscow.
He returned to Moscow a year ago after working for the city of Boise for nearly 18 years.
Tribelhorn has been a member and volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul for seven years after his retirement from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Moscow storefront decoration finalists announced
The city of Moscow has announced the finalists of the DeLIGHTful Downtown storefront contest. The finalists are Latah Realty LLC, Moscow Contemporary, Moscow Axe Throwing and Cafe Artista. The public voting is open until 5 p.m. Wednesday and is available online. Signs will be posted outside of each location with a QR code for ease of voting.
DeLIGHTful Downtown is part of the Light Up the Season community events.
The events will conclude with the lighting of the tree in Friendship Square and a parade on Main Street at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Historical Society plans Victorian Christmas in Moscow
The Latah County Historical Society will have a Victorian Christmas from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17 at the McConnell Mansion at 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be treats and the house will be decorated for the holiday.
The historical society will be collected nonperishable foods for local food banks throughout the afternoon.