Panel discussion to focus on housing in Latah County

The Moscow League of Women Voters will have a panel discussion on housing issues in Latah County at noon Dec. 14 in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.

The panel will have Nils Peterson from the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Cody Riddle from the city of Moscow and Bob Tribelhorn from the St. Vincent de Paul organization.

