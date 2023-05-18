The city of Moscow will be flushing water systems from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday. The flushing will start on Monday and Tuesday from Main Street west to city limits between D Street and Taylor Avenue.
On Wednesday and Thursday, flushing will take place on D Street north to city limits between Almon and Polk streets and from Taylor Avenue south to Palouse River Drive. The flushing will include the Frontier addition.
On Thursday and Friday the flushing will be from Sixth Street to the city limits between Polk Street and Mountain View Road and will include the Fort Russell Area.
On May 30 to 31, flushing will include Sixth Street to the Troy Highway and east to Mountain View Road to include the Indian Hills Addition.
Flushing will conclude June 1 to June 2 for everything east of Mountain View Road from the north to south of city limits.
During flushing, there will be water on the roadways and drivers are encouraged to use caution while driving through the areas. The flushing is needed to minimize iron flocculation buildup in the system.
Any residents who experience water discoloration should run cold water for 10 to 15 minutes and if it does not improve, contact the Moscow Water Department at (208) 882-3122.
Foundation seeks photo contest submissions
The Innovia Foundation has opened submissions for its fourth annual photo contest, Together for Good. Submissions are due by June 2 and open to all photographers of any skill levels. The categories include people, landscape or wildlife, arts and culture, community, nonprofit mission in action and youth.
The youth category is open to photographers age 17 and younger. All photographs must be taken within the Innovia service area which can be found online at bit.ly/3IjPH5U.
The overall contest winner will receive a $1,000 grant for their favorite nonprofit, a canvas print of their photo and a feature on the Innovia website. Winners in each category will receive a $200 grant for a nonprofit of their choice, a canvas print and will be showcased on the website. For a full list of rules and instructions for submission visit innovia.org/photocontest.