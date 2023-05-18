Moscow water flushing to begin Monday

The city of Moscow will be flushing water systems from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday. The flushing will start on Monday and Tuesday from Main Street west to city limits between D Street and Taylor Avenue.

On Wednesday and Thursday, flushing will take place on D Street north to city limits between Almon and Polk streets and from Taylor Avenue south to Palouse River Drive. The flushing will include the Frontier addition.

Recommended for you