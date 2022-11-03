Legion to offer free shuttle to UI football game

The Dudley Loomis Post 6 American Legion in Moscow will provide a shuttle service to the University of Idaho football game starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The shuttle will run every 20 minutes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to the Kibbie Dome from the Best Western University Inn at 1516 Pullman Road in Moscow.

The return shuttle will start at the end of the third quarter and run every 20 minutes until after the game. The shuttle is free and donations are welcome.

Tags

Recommended for you