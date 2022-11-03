Legion to offer free shuttle to UI football game
The Dudley Loomis Post 6 American Legion in Moscow will provide a shuttle service to the University of Idaho football game starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The shuttle will run every 20 minutes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to the Kibbie Dome from the Best Western University Inn at 1516 Pullman Road in Moscow.
The return shuttle will start at the end of the third quarter and run every 20 minutes until after the game. The shuttle is free and donations are welcome.
Whitman County barn calendar now on sale
The 2023 Landmarks of the Past of Whitman County calendar is now on sale for $11 at the Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. Calendars can be purchased online at whitcolib.org/barn-calendar and cost $14 to ship.
Images of barns across the county were contributed by Sharon Lindsay, Ken Carper, Jon Roanhaus, Shannon Verity, Julie Hawley, Ben Ohmann, Tess Vigeland, Robert Hanson, Harley Kuehl, Jane Finan, Cindy Glorfield, Rebecca Rubush and Jerry Kayser. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library program and projects across all 14 county library locations.
City of Potlatch receives grant from IDEQ
The city of Potlatch received a grant for $24,500 for a drinking water planning study and environmental review from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The study will cover an environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements.
The total cost of the project is expected to be $49,000 and the remaining $24,500 will be funded by the city. The department awarded more than $1 million to 20 drinking water and wastewater systems across the state of Idaho. The funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act money directed to the department from Gov. Brad Little. The city of Lewiston was also awarded a grant of $60,000 for a drinking water planning study. The Lewiston project is expected to cost $120,000 and the remainder will be funded by the city.
One-person performance set for UI on Nov. 12
Idaho Repertory Theatre will have a one-person performance of “Cry Havoc!,” a play which explores veterans rejoining the civilian world, at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Tickets are free for active military, veterans and University of Idaho students. Tickets cost $5 to $25 for the public. Tickets can be purchased online at uitickets.com.
The play is 75 minutes and contains depictions of war, violence and strong language. The play will be performed by Stephan Wolfert, an award-winning actor and veteran.