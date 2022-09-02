Palouse Empire Threshing Bee returns to Colfax
The Palouse Empire Threshing Bee is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, 5 miles west of Colfax on Highway 26. The event is family friendly and free to attend. A no-host lunch will be available at noon by Ranch House Catering. Cost is $15 for lunch.
Attendees can watch a demonstration of a vintage push binder and a threshing machine from around the 1920s. Equipment will range from the last 100 to 120 years of farming technology. For more information contact Eric Reiber at (509) 595-0830 or Mike Schwartz at (509) 595-2682.
Get Outside Independent Living Conference set in Lewiston
The Get Outside Independent Living Conference from the Disability Action Center is scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15 at the Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. The conference will cover services for people with disabilities and their families with a focus on making recreation accessible to all. There will be a continental breakfast and buffet lunch both days.
Keynote speakers Todd Holcomb of Clearwater Trekkers and David Grassi of Washington State University Parasports will discuss the advantages of getting outside. The conference is open to anyone in Washington and Idaho. Scholarships are available to help with registration and lodging for those who live outside a 50-mile radius.
Pullman League of Women Voters to have potluck Thursday
League of Women Voters of Pullman will have a “Back to League Night” potluck from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Kruegel Park Picnic Shelter, 705 SE Dilke St., Pullman. The potluck is open to anyone interested in learning more about the league.
League members will cover how the League of Women Voters works and upcoming events. Current members will be available to answer questions. For more information on the League of Women Voters of Pullman visit lwvpullman.org.
Survivor to speak at UI ‘Remembering Hiroshima’ event
The University of Idaho will have a “Remembering Hiroshima: City, Art, Environment and Lived Experience” Sept. 12-15 with events scheduled each day to promote understanding of the implications of atomic warfare. All events are free and open to the public.
The first event is the Air Force ROTC session on Hiroshima and the consequences of nuclear use. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Aurora Room of the Idaho Student Union Building. A complete list of events is available online at uidaho.edu/class/iai.
The keynote address from Keiko Ogura, a Hiroshima survivor, author and activist is at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 in the International Ballroom in the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.