Palouse Empire Threshing Bee returns to Colfax

The Palouse Empire Threshing Bee is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, 5 miles west of Colfax on Highway 26. The event is family friendly and free to attend. A no-host lunch will be available at noon by Ranch House Catering. Cost is $15 for lunch.

Attendees can watch a demonstration of a vintage push binder and a threshing machine from around the 1920s. Equipment will range from the last 100 to 120 years of farming technology. For more information contact Eric Reiber at (509) 595-0830 or Mike Schwartz at (509) 595-2682.

