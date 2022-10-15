Moscow League of Women Voters will have biennial Mock Election on Wednesday
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will have its biennial Mock Election on Wednesday for more than 860 high school students. Students will fill out a voter registration card, sign the poll book, be given a ballot and vote for their choice before depositing their completed ballot. All completed ballots will be tallied and posted on the Moscow League’s social media and website.
Students in Kendrick and Genesee will vote at their local high school and students at Moscow High School and Paradise Creek Regional High School will vote at the 1912 Center. The mock election will be run in the same manner as the county elections are conducted. Voting booths and other equipment is provided by the Latah County Clerk’s Office.
Appaloosa Museum has fall speaker event with Nez Perce artists
The Appaloosa Museum will have Nez Perce artist and educator Gia Paul to discuss the role of the horse for Plateau and Northern Plains Tribes from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, in Moscow.
To reserve a spot call (208) 882-5578 extension 279 or email museum@appaloosa.com. Refreshments will be provided. Paul will discuss the significance of regalia for the horse from masks and trappings to traditional competition and ceremonial regalia.
Latah County Historical Society has adult paint night
The Latah County Historical Society and Wild at Art will have an adult paint night at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adam St., in Moscow. The class is free but registration is required. To register call (208) 882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov. Space is limited and a light refreshment will be served.
APOD Productions presents Jill Santoriello’s “A Tale of Two Cities”
Production of Jill Santoriello’s “A Tale of Two Cities” based off the Charles Dickens’ novel will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothford Road, in Viola. Additional showings include: 7 p.m. Nov. 5, 10, 11 and 12 as well as 2 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, and 12.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at BookPeople of Moscow and cost $14 for adults, $10 for children ages six to 12. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $16 for adults and $12 for children ages six to 12.
Moscow Moose Lodge has darts competition to benefit local veterans
The Moscow Moose Lodge will have a Battling for Buddies Dart Benefit at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at 210 N. Main St., in Moscow. The Lodge will open at 9 a.m. and there will be a 50/50 raffle, barbecue lunch, silent auction and live music.
There will be one free drink with a military ID card. Register for the darts teams is available at bit.ly/3RWuJfq and can be done individually or for a team. All proceeds from the event will go to the University of Idaho Amos Veteran Center and the American Legion.
University of Idaho Choral Director, professor receives a Governor’s Awards in the Arts
University of Idaho professor and choral director Daniel Bukvich received a Support of Arts Education award as part of the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts. Awards will be presented by Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive, in Boise.
The awards were established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts and brings recognition to Idaho’s artists, arts organizations and art supporters. Bukvich joined the University of Idaho in 1976 and teaches percussion studio, first year music theory and aural skills as well as jazz choirs. He has been a guest composer throughout the United States and Canada.