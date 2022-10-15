Moscow League of Women Voters will have biennial Mock Election on Wednesday

The League of Women Voters of Moscow will have its biennial Mock Election on Wednesday for more than 860 high school students. Students will fill out a voter registration card, sign the poll book, be given a ballot and vote for their choice before depositing their completed ballot. All completed ballots will be tallied and posted on the Moscow League’s social media and website.

Students in Kendrick and Genesee will vote at their local high school and students at Moscow High School and Paradise Creek Regional High School will vote at the 1912 Center. The mock election will be run in the same manner as the county elections are conducted. Voting booths and other equipment is provided by the Latah County Clerk’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you