Local Briefs

WSU honors Moscow native graduating this year
The Washington State University Alumni Association selected Moscow native Patrick Robichaud as one of the top 10 seniors in his graduating class.
Robichaud studied in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture. He served as team leader and officer for Engineers Without Borders in Panama and as chairman of the ASWSU Environmental Sustainability Alliance.
He studied abroad at Swansea University in Wales and wrote his own position paper on water resource management.
This summer Robichaud plans to complete an internship with the North American Youth Parliament for Water working on the Columbia River treaty renegotiation between the U.S. and Canada.
He is also going to work for the National Youth Science Foundation, which runs a science camp for graduating high school seniors. He will attend graduate school in the fall of 2022.
His career goal is to increase access to water as the climate changes.
QuickCare in Moscow to be closed Saturday
The Gritman/Moscow Family Medicine QuickCare facility in Moscow will be closed Saturday for upgrades to its electronic medical records system.
QuickCare will reopen for regular operations from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Those having a medical emergency should call 911 or seek care at the nearest hospital facility.
Moscow author to appear Saturday at Farmers Market
Author Priscilla Wegars of Moscow will appear from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.., Saturday at BookPeople of Moscow.
Wegars will be in front of the store with her new book “Polly Bemis” during the Moscow Farmers Market. Books will be available for sale and signing. Masks and following social-distance guidelines are required to attend this event.
Wegars is a historian, historical archaeologist, artifact analyst, editor and proofreader. She founded the University of Idaho’s Asian American Comparative Collection, a resource of artifacts, images and documentary materials essential for understanding Asian American archaeological sites, economic contributions and cultural history.
For more information, see www.bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
School district to offer free meals this summer to youth
The Moscow School District will provide food this summer to all those ages 1-18 without charge.
Meals will be provided at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St., from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, from June 14 through Aug. 20. Meals will not be served on July 5.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, according to news release from Moscow School District Operations Director Charlie Gerke.
Food distribution scheduled for Tuesday in Moscow
The Moscow Food Bank will distribute food courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families Food Box” at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Moscow Food Bank Annex located in the alley behind the Food Bank at 110 N. Polk St.