League of Women Voters of Idaho voting resource online
The League of Women Voters of Moscow encourages local residents to use Vote411.org, a nonpartisan election resource which provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
The website has been updated for coming primary elections.
This year the guide is open to candidates who wish to provide information. Local candidates participating in the guide are legislative candidates from Dist. 6 and Dist. 7. Information on Latah County races for commissioner, assessor, clerk, treasurer and coroner is also available.
Documentary screening scheduled for Friday in Moscow
The Moscow Human Rights Commission, University of Idaho Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Associated Students at the University of Idaho are having a screening of the documentary “Bamboo and Barbed Wire” at 6 p.m. Friday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow.
The documentary is about the history of the Minidoka internment camp in Idaho. There will be a question and answer session with documentary director Karen Day and Katie Niemann, the president of the Boise Valley Japanese American Citizens League. Day is the winner of the 2021 Governor’s Award for the Idaho Arts in filmmaking and is the publisher of the IdaHome Magazine in Boise.
Outdoor babytime, storytime returns to Moscow library
Outdoor babytime at the Moscow Public Library starts at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue every Tuesday through July. The program is best suited for children up to 3 years old.
Outdoor storytime, for preschool-age children, will also run Thursdays through July and begins with a 10:30 p.m. program Thursday.
Limited chairs will be provided and caregivers should plan to sit with their children. Blankets are encouraged and hula hoops will be available. Storytime and babytime will not be provided on summer reading event days and is dependent on the weather.
An up-to-date schedule will be available online at latahlibrary.org or on Facebook. There is no registration required and all events are free. For more information contact Stacie Echanove at staciee@latahlibrary.org.
Montgomery will perform at Palouse Empire Fairgrounds
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will be performing with The Olson Bros Band at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds at 310 N. Main St., in Colfax. Tickets will go on sale online May 20 atpalouseempirefair.com and are $48, $58 and $68 depending on seat.
Concert tickets will include admission to the fair. Limited seats will be available. The Olson Bros Band is from Olympia and will be the opener.