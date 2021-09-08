Moscow bicycle pathway tour set for Tuesday
The Moscow Pathways Commission has scheduled its annual bicycle pathway tour for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The tour will begin at the Third Street Pedestrian Bridge. The commission asks those attending to gather at the bridge and be ready to depart at 5:15 p.m.
The tour is open to the public and will follow the pathway through the Moscow School District Community Playfields, Heron’s Hideout, Latah County Fairgrounds, White Avenue, under the Highway 8 Underpass, follow Paradise Pathway to Highway 95 (optional), and then back to the Berman Creekside Park shelter for light refreshments.
The annual bike tour is family friendly and will focus on connectivity and sharing with the public the extensive pathway system available in Moscow. The city also is asking residents to submit photos of cyclists using the pathway system. Images can be sent to mpc@ci.moscow.id.us for 5 p.m. Friday.
For more information contact David Schott at dschott@ci.moscow.id.us or (208) 883-7098.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for 2022 home
Palouse Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for the 2022 home in Moscow. The deadline for applications is Oct. 4. Program information and application packets are available online at palousehabitat.org/apply, by visiting the Habitat office at 306 N. Main St. in Moscow, or by contacting the Habitat office at (208) 883-8502 or director@palousehabitat.org.
Habitat builds homes for individuals and families in need of decent, affordable housing. Habitat homeowners must fall in the 30- to 60-percent area median income range (specific income figures available online at palousehabitat.org), contribute $1,000 towards the closing costs, and invest 300-500 hours of “sweat-equity” helping build the home alongside volunteers over the 10 months it takes Palouse Habitat to complete a home.
The Habitat homeowner then purchases the home from Habitat with a zero-interest, income-based mortgage.
Historical society explores present-day challenges through lens of the past
This fall and winter the Latah County Historical Society will explore the historic roots of contemporary global issues with a four-part series of public presentations.
The “How It’s Going, How It Started” lecture series will help attendees understand how stories featured on the nightly news are more complex and enduring than they may seem. There will also be a focus on the ways that historical context plays an essential role in finding solutions to our most pressing issues.
The series begins Tuesday with Washington State University assistant professor of history Karen Phoenix presenting “Savage Men and Victimized Women: The Use of Gender in Imperialism.”
Phoenix’s talk will consider how, following U.S. military withdrawal, the Taliban has promised a more liberal regime than they implemented in the 1990s, when Afghan women’s rights were largely curtailed. Yet many in the U.S. are deeply concerned.
All of the “How It’s Going, How It Started” events will be held at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre at 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. program.
The Kenworthy concession stand will be open for refreshments. Each program will also be available for live viewing online. Details about connecting virtually will be made available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.
Beer for a cause event in Pullman to fund scholarships
A pair of Pullman businesses and a hop grower in the Yakima Valley will partner to raise scholarship money for students involved in the Washington State University Wine and Beverage Management Program.
The third annual “beer for a cause” program comes from the combined efforts of the clothing company College Hill, Paradise Creek Brewery and Yakima Chief Hops. The beer, “We Always Find Our Way Back Home, Even If It’s A Little Hazy Pale Ale,” will be sold this week at Paradise Creek Brewery and be the focus of a release event at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the brewery. The beer also will be sold in the WSU fieldhouse Saturday and available for sale at local stores.
A portion of sales from the beer will fund scholarships for two recipients being announced in spring 2022. The Washington State University Wine and Beverage Business Management Excellence Fund is prioritized for undergraduate students traveling for experiential learning opportunities, such as training, conferences and hands-on industry experience. Additional funding may also be awarded to graduate students and faculty, for ongoing learning opportunities.
To learn more about the program visit: bit.ly/3yvLzbm.