Poetry Relay planned for later this month
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission are planning a poetry relay at 6 p.m. April 28 at the Council Chambers at Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., in Moscow.
Stacy Boe Miller, Moscow’s poet laureate, will be reciting some of her work, as will local poets Joely Fitch, CMarie Fuhrman, Cameron McGill and Cameron McLeod Martin.
The April Poetry Relay is an annual event to celebrate National Poetry Month and features local literary artists. Light refreshments will be provided by Goose House Bakery, Moscow Brewing Company and Colter’s Creek Winery. The event is free and open to the public.
More information about the Poetry Relay and the poet laureate can be found at ci.moscow.id.us/217/Poet-Laureate.
Moscow Central Lions Easter egg hunt returns Saturday
The Moscow Central Lions Club will have a free Easter egg hunt for children 12 and younger at 10 a.m. Saturday at East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow.
Families are encouraged to show up a few minutes early because the hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp.
The egg hunt is returning after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The club will have more than 1,000 eggs hidden around the park, along with candy and some additional prizes.
Pullman woman arrested on meth charges
A 30-year-old Pullman woman was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors after a traffic stop Monday on State Route 128.
Karlee Moreland was arraigned by Second District Magistrate Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch and charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia and providing false information, both misdemeanors.
She was arraigned on a $5,000 bond, but she also has an active Latah County warrant, which includes a $10,000 bond. Kalbfleisch allowed that bond to remain in place. Moreland will have a preliminary hearing April 20.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a deputy from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office ran a vehicle registration on a car leaving the Golden Oak Inn in Lewiston. The vehicle had expired registration and was suspended for lack of insurance.
The deputy did a traffic stop and asked the male driver for identification as well as the identity of the female passenger, later identified as Moreland. Moreland allegedly stated she did not have an ID and told the deputy her name was Shannon M. Beer, according to the affidavit.
Another deputy arrived on scene and after receiving an incorrect Social Security number, asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and identify the passenger. The driver stated it was Moreland.
According to the affidavit, Moreland was placed in custody for a warrant out of Latah County.
Deputies also found numerous bags, allegedly owned by Moreland, that contained paraphernalia inside a sunglasses case, and methamphetamine inside a metal tin that fell out of the bags, according to the affidavit.