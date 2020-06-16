Palouse Library scavenger hunt planned
The Palouse Library summer reading program will be hosting a scavenger hunt around downtown through the end of August.
Seven drawings are placed in the downtown area for participants to find. Event organizers ask that participants practice social distancing from others.
For instructions and more information, visit https://bit.ly/30JFhaJ or contact Library Bev at (509) 878-1515.
Pullman assisted living center plans parade
Regency Pullman assisted living center will host a drive-by Father’s Day parade at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Vehicle lineup will begin at 4:15 at the Hilltop Inn parking lot, on the corner of Davis Way and Old Wawai Road, and will be led by the Regency-Pullman. The parade will end at the bottom of Center Street.
Regency Pullman is at 1285 SW Center St., and can be reached for more information at (509) 332-2629.
PCEI kicks off summer picnic series
Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute will host its first summer picnic at 5 p.m. Friday. A picnic series will stand in place of the traditional “Pubbin’ on the Patio” event.
Food will be provided by Patty’s Mexican Kitchen and Catering with drinks from Hunga Dunga Brewing Company.
Event organizers request event attendants purchase food and beverages by 1 p.m. Friday so they know how many people to expect.
To sign up and purchase a food order or find more information, visit the online event page at https://bit.ly/2zE4YhU.
McGregor Co. donates thousands to PRH
Alex McGregor, chairman of the McGregor Co., helped raise $19,300 dollars for Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, the hospital announced Monday.
During the fundraising effort, McGregor matched the donations to the fund dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000.
All donations to the PRH COVID-19 Emergency Fund directly support medical equipment, testing supplies and operations. It was established in March with a working fundraising goal of $2 million. Current donations amount to $703,000.