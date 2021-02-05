‘Patriots March’ to benefit Genesee coffee shop
The Ruck for the Fallen organization is planning a “Patriots March” on Saturday with the goal of drumming up business for Stomping Grounds Coffeehouse in Genesee.
The march will start at the junction of U.S. Highway 95 and Thorn Creek Road at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants will then hike, or “ruck,” the 8.1 miles to the coffeehouse in Genesee.
A Ruck for the Fallen news release said Stomping Grounds Coffeehouse is “in jeopardy of being closed due to the effects of COVID.” Those who participate in the march are encouraged to order drinks or food at the coffee shop.
More information about the march is available at bit.ly/2MNlJgJ.
Program allows ranchers opportunity to conserve, protect land
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Palouse Land Trust in Moscow announced a program that will allow farmers and ranchers options to protect agricultural land for future generations, according to a Palouse Land Trust news release.
NRCS provides financial and technical assistance to eligible partners for purchasing qualifying easements that protect the agricultural use and conservation values of eligible land. The program helps farmers and ranchers keep their land in agriculture and protects grazing uses and related conservation values by conserving grassland, including rangeland, pastureland and shrubland.
To enroll land through agricultural land easements, NRCS enters into agreements with eligible partners. The Palouse Land Trust, a nongovernmental organization that serves landowners across north-central Idaho and Whitman County, is qualified as an eligible partner.
Applications are taken on a continuous basis. To be considered for funding in fiscal year 2021, interested landowners should apply by Feb. 26. Contact the Palouse Land Trust at (208) 596-4496, or to access program information, visit this shortened web link: bit.ly/2Ms0HEN.
Caution encouraged for drivers in Palouse
The city of Palouse street sander is awaiting repairs and will be unavailable through this weekend and possibly longer, according to a news release from City Administrator Kyle Dixon.
Dixon encourages those driving in Palouse to exercise additional caution on city streets with snow or ice during this time, especially those with steeper grades.
Workshop for farmers scheduled for next week
Registration is open for next week’s workshop series for farmers, presented by the Washington State University Farmers Network.
The workshop, “On-Farm Precision Experimentation and Decision Making,” is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday with a bonus day Feb. 23. The workshop will be conducted online.
Registration is free and available on the WSU Farmers Network website at farmersnetwork.wsu.edu/.
Whitman County Realtors offering college scholarship
Whitman County Association of Realtors is offering a $1,000 scholarship to graduating Whitman County high school students who will attend Washington State University in the fall.
Applications must be submitted or postmarked by April 30. More information and application details can be found at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3cIX6gi.