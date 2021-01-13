Moscow Arts Department accepting vinyl wrap designs
The Moscow Arts Department is accepting design submissions through Feb. 26 for installation on vinyl-wrapped signal boxes.
Artwork featured on vinyl-wrapped boxes has been part of the City of Moscow’s temporary public art collection since 2012. The project provides public spaces for artists to share two-dimensional work on street fixtures throughout the community.
Pieces chosen by the selection panel will be displayed at locations throughout Moscow for a period as long as five years. Selected artists will each receive an honorarium of $500.
For full project details including eligibility, project timeline, site details and submission requirements visit: bit.ly/2021vinylwraps.
MLK art and essay contest seeks entrants
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force is sponsoring its annual art and essay contest in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. All elementary, middle and high school students are invited to submit entries.
This year’s focus is on health care as a human right. For more information, see www.humanrightslatah.org and click on “Upcoming Events: Art and Essay Contest.”
Book club to discuss ‘Water for Elephants’
The Colfax Library book club will meet by Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 to discuss the book and film, “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen.
Copies of the book are available at the Colfax Library, by request at all 14 branches and by download with the Libby app. Serious bookworms are welcome in the book club as are recreational readers. The club meets on the last Monday of every month.
To join the conversation, contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at (509) 397-4366 or sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.
Rotaract Club of the Palouse supports Malden/Pine City residents
The Rotaract Club of the Palouse supported families affected by the fires in Malden and Pine City with a clothing drive and gift card fundraiser.
The club, composed of students from the University of Idaho and Washington State University, as well as community members, collected new and gently used clothing and were awarded two small grants through Rotary District 5080 to provide $650 in gift cards to local businesses.
In December, the clothing and gift cards were delivered to Whitman County United Way for distribution.
The Rotaract Club of the Palouse is a youth-based Rotary Club, sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Moscow and Pullman.
Palouse Conservation District events planned for Jan. 19 and 20
The annual meeting of the Palouse Conservation District is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 19. Those interested can register at this address for the Zoom event: bit.ly/2Lhxiwp.
The Palouse Conservation District staff and board will present conservation highlights from 2020 and conservation goals in 2021.
The group also has scheduled a “Soil Health Sit Down” for 7 p.m. Jan. 20 featuring Chris Eckhart, producer from Eckhart Farms in Deer Park, Wash., who will discuss the diversification of crops to benefit soil health and sustainability. People can register at bit.ly/3i5ezzU.
Palouse Conservation District’s mission is to foster the voluntary conservation of natural resources by providing the tools, education, technical expertise and financial assistance to support our local community.
Idaho Beef Council starts endowment at University of Idaho
The Idaho Beef Council announced Tuesday a $250,000 gift to the University of Idaho to expand research aimed at strengthening consumer trust in beef production.
The investment of state beef checkoff dollars will establish the IBC Graduate Fellowship Endowment in the UI College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and provide scholarship support to graduate students conducting research in topics from beef safety and nutrition attributes to quality, consistency and marketability and new product development.
Beginning this summer, IBC Graduate Fellowship Endowment scholarships will be awarded to graduate students who have applied, been accepted and enrolled full time in a meat science graduate program at UI.