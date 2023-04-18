Kacie Clyde, of Moscow, was named the winner of the Distinguished Young Women of Moscow Class of 2024 on Saturday.
Clyde, daughter of Ken and Gaylynn Clyde, was awarded $2,500 as the winner, and she also won the “Be Your Best Self” essay award for $250, the fitness category for $500, the talent category for $500, and the scholastic category for $500.
Millie Richards, daughter Shawn and Annie Richards, was named the first alternate. Richards was awarded $1,300 as first alternate, and also won the spirit category for $500, the self expression category for $500, the scholastic category for $500 and the interview category for $500.
Peyton Sumner, daughter of Eija and Scott Sumner, was named the second alternate. Sumner was awarded $600 as second alternate and also won the interview category for $500.
This year’s theme was “Walking on Sunshine.”
The program was held at Real Life on the Palouse in Moscow. There was more than $10,000 in scholarships awarded. Clyde will represent Moscow at the Idaho Distinguished Young Women state program in the fall.
UI Women’s Center celebrates 50th anniversary
The University of Idaho Women’s Center will have an online panel discussion about the history of the center and the future ahead from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To register for the Zoom meeting, visit bit.ly/3opCscA.
Panelists include Kay Keskinen, Jane Langenes, Barbara Bradley Petura, Anne Hutchins Tatum and Lindy High. Keskinen, Langenes, Petura and Tatum were four of the nine signers of the conciliation agreement which led to the founding of the UI Women’s Center in 1974. For more information about the panelists visit bit.ly/3mDC5L6.
Moscow downtown cleanup scheduled for Friday
The city of Moscow will have the annual downtown cleanup from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday starting at Friendship Square, on Main Street. Registration can be done online at givepulse.com/event/363149-Annual-Downtown-Cleanup. Participants are encouraged to wear weather appropriate clothing and close-toed shoes.
Volunteers will collect litter, old leaves and more. Trash bags, tools and a limited supply of gloves will be provided. The Moscow Chamber of Commerce will provide light refreshments. Group registration can be done by emailing Kelli Cooper at kcooper@ci.moscow.id.us.