Clyde named Moscow DYW for 2024

Kacie Clyde, of Moscow, was named the winner of the Distinguished Young Women of Moscow Class of 2024 on Saturday.

Clyde, daughter of Ken and Gaylynn Clyde, was awarded $2,500 as the winner, and she also won the “Be Your Best Self” essay award for $250, the fitness category for $500, the talent category for $500, and the scholastic category for $500.

