Mahnkey running for Whitman County Commissioner
John-Mark Mahnkey, of Pullman, announced his candidacy for Whitman County Commissioner on Tuesday.
He is running to represent District 3 to replace Michael Largent, who is not running for reelection.
Mahnkey is self-employed and currently serves on the Executive Board of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center and is chairman of the PDHC Train Car Committee. He is also a board member of the Whitman County Humane Society, and vice chairman of the Whitman County Democrats.
He has been the voice on several regional radio stations and is a Pullman High School graduate.
This year’s primary election is Aug. 2.
ArtAbility showcase returns to the Latah County Fairgrounds
The 2022 artAbility Showcase is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 28 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow.
The showcase is free and open to the public. The artwork is collected through the workshops held throughout the year.
The Idaho Center on Disabilities and Human Development and the Moscow chapter of the Idaho Self-Advocate Leadership Network work with students and instructors from the University of Idaho to provide a series of art workshops for people with disabilities. There were five workshops throughout the year, which covered landscape and street photography, self-portrait making through watercolors and tracing paper, as well as cyanotype printing. Cyanotype printing is a process that produces a cyan blue color when exposed to UV light.
Registration due by April 25 for tree planting workshop in Moscow
The University of Idaho extension office has scheduled a Successful Tree Planting workshop from 1-4 p.m. April 29 at the University of Idaho Pitkin Nursery.
The registration deadline is April 25 and can be done at bit.ly/treeplant22. The workshop costs $10 and is limited to 30 people.
The workshop will cover how to appropriate seedling selection and care, proper planting techniques and the opportunity to try various planting tools. Refreshments will be available.
More information is available by contacting Audra Cochran at audrac@uidaho.edu or at (208) 885-7718.
Film festival returns to the Kenworthy later this month
The Kino Short Film Festival will return at 6:30 p.m. April 29 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow.
The film festival is free to attend, either in person and via a livestream option available at kinofilmfest.org.
There is a lineup of 13-15 short films, of 10 minutes or less, from University of Idaho students and independent filmmakers in the Pacific Northwest. Attendees will have the opportunity at the end of the evening to vote for an Audience Choice Award.
More information and last year’s films may be found at kinofilmfest.org.
UI names 2022-23 Goldwater Scholar
The University of Idaho has named junior Zhenhao “Victor” Zhong as the 2022-23 recipient of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation.
Zhong is a double major in biochemistry and molecular biology and biotechnology. The scholarship can be used for tuition, fees, books and room and board, and Zhong will receive as much as $7,500.
Zhong works with assistant professor Paul Rowley and professor Doug Cole in the Department of Biological Sciences. His undergraduate research focuses on isolating the viruslike element related to pathogens which causes Chagas’ disease and sleeping sickness. Zhong plans to obtain a Ph.D. in molecular virology and then conduct research on isolating and mapping viruses to create more effective treatments.
Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair returns in June
The Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the Eastside Marketplace parking lot.
At the fair, parents can find information and resources for their children’s safety, including bike helmets. Everything at the fair will be free.
The fair is in honor of Officer Lee Newbill, the only Moscow police officer to die in the line of duty. For more information contact fair co-coordinators Mandy Strey at streym@msd281.org or Jon Kimberling at jon@kimberlinginsurance.com.