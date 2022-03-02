Downtown Moscow sidewalk repairto begin Monday
The city of Moscow is scheduled to remove downtown sidewalk tripping hazards beginning Monday.
Precision Concrete Cutting will be handling the work, according to a news release from the city. The work is expected to continue through the week but may be extended because of inclement weather.
The project will focus on Main Street between First and Seventh streets and some work will be done on Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Washington and Jackson street.
There will be some noise, dust and possible debris during the sidewalk repair process, according to the city, which recommends keeping doors and windows closed when a technician is working outside and to move parked cars if possible. If the project impacts ADA accessibility to public services, call (208) 883-7013.
Mountain View Park closed because of rainy and wet conditions
Mountain View Park, located at 2052 W. Mountain View Road, in Moscow, is closed because of wet conditions that could damage the turf. The closure includes using the park as an off-leash dog area.
For more information contact the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department at (208) 883-7084.
Essayist to address UI creative writing program tonight
Essayist Aisha Sabatini Sloan will address the Creative Writing Program at the University of Idaho during tonight’s Visiting Writer Series. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom, and the link can be found at facebook.com/events/356591672757844/.
Sloan will read and lead a discussion about writing nonfiction with University of Idaho professor Brian Blanchfield.
Dahmen Barn opens exhibit from Palouse Women Artists Sunday
A Palouse Women Artists exhibit titled “Bird Brained” will have an opening reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Dahmen Barn located at 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. The exhibit will be on display through March 27.
Palouse Women Artists is a 35-member organization that provides women a support system while they pursue the arts personally and professionally. The exhibit has bird-themed art in different media. For more, visit ArtisanBarn.org.
‘Something’s Afoot’ opens March 10
The Troy Community Theatre Youth Apprentice Program will open “Something’s Afoot,” a comedic murder mystery musical at 7 p.m. March 10 at the Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St. in Troy. “Something’s Afoot” includes mild language, alcohol consumption and suggestive content.
Tickets are $10 and available at the door. Additional shows are March 11 and 12. For a complete list of showtimes visit troycommunitytheatre.com. “Something’s Afoot” is co-directed by Isaiah Raasch and Maureen Needham.