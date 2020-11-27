Local Briefs

Gritman: COVID-19 has hospitalized 22 people
Twenty-two people have been admitted to Gritman Medical Center for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, according to a news release Wednesday from the Moscow hospital. That’s one more patient since Gritman’s report last week. Gritman reported Wednesday an 8.21 percent seven-day positivity rate, down from 9.04 percent last week.
Public Health - Idaho North Central District and Whitman County Public Health did not release new COVID-19 data Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Application portal for educational grants reopens
Families in Idaho can again apply for grants to help cover educational expenses created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Strong Families, Strong Students application portal will stay active through Dec. 4.Eligible families can receive as much as $1,500 per student, or a maximum award of $3,500 per family.
The funds can be used to purchase or be reimbursed for computers, internet access, course fees and instructional materials. Families can also use the money for tutoring and educational services or licensed day care during daytime work hours.
The online marketplace is funded through $50 million of the federal coronavirus relief fund. It launched in October, but the processing of applications was put on hold earlier this month because of the high demand.
“Now that we have been able to process more of the applications, we are reopening the portal so we can maximize the awards that are granted and use all of the available funding,” said Tracie Bent, Idaho State Board of Education chief policy and planning officer.
Low-income families will be given priority, and then the grant funds will be issued on a first come, first serve basis.
Applications can be created and updated at https://bit.ly/39ldP7l. Anyone who needs assistance with the application process, can call (844) 649-2921.
High School robotics team has tree sale
Beginning Saturday, the Garfield-Palouse High School Robotics Team will be selling you-cut Christmas trees on select weekend days at Nelson’s Farm in Farmington.
A minimum donation of $30 will be required to pick out a tree, and exact change and checks will be accepted as payment. Many size options of spruce trees, ranging from 5 to 20 feet, will be available.
The farm will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays through the weekend of Dec. 13. Masks and social distancing protocols will be required.
To get to the farm at 202 Ryde Road, drive north on Highway 27, then just before Garfield, turn right onto Garfield-Farmington Road. The farm is on the right side of the road, approximately 6 miles after the turn and will be marked with signs that read “VIKotics X-mas Trees.”
UI law students make sizeable monetary donation to local food bank
University of Idaho professor Ben Beard’s property law class, full of first-year law students, has donated $4,115 to the Moscow Food Bank to feed people for the holidays.
This is the largest gift by his students in the past 30 years and includes a matching gift of $1,000 from Beard.
Students Malori Basye and Jeremy Reagan presented the gift to Moscow Food Bank Director Linda Nickels.