Man allegedly threatens bar patron, fires five rounds from pistol
An unidentified man reportedly threatened to shoot a 39-year-old man Thursday night at Bottoms Up bar in Juliaetta before walking outside and firing five rounds from a pistol into the air at the intersection of Third and Main streets, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s office deputy recovered five 9 mm shell casings, it said. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity fundraiser begins this weekend
Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraiser dinner and auction, Beans ‘n’ Jeans, will be online again this year. Habitat relies on this event to raise the funds needed to build homes in the region. This year the group is building a home in Uniontown for a single father.
The fundraiser, which should be twice the size of last year according to the group’s executive director, includes an online auction which runs today through April 17, several Facebook Live events and plenty of other activities and prizes.
For information on the event and how you can participate, visit the Palouse Habitat for Humanity website at palousehabitat.org and follow the links.
Financial assistance available from Community Action Center
The Community Action Center of Whitman County is offering Pullman residents financial assistance for delinquent utility bills.
Funds are available based on financial need. To learn if you qualify, please contact the Community Action Center directly at (509) 334-9147 or CAC@cacwhitman.org.
Assistance is available directly from the Community Action Center on a first come/first served basis until the available grant funds are depleted.
The center is not currently taking in person appointments, but staff is ready to serve the community via phone and virtually online.
Food distributions Tuesday and Friday in Moscow
The Moscow Food Bank will distribute food courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families Food Box” program starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Moscow Food Bank Annex located in the alley at 110 N. Polk St. in Moscow.
The food boxes will contain a variety of dairy, pre-cooked meat and produce. The food is free and no documentation or eligibility is required.
A second distribution in Moscow is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the church parking lot at the corner of Mountain View Road and Joseph Street. Food will be distributed until it is gone.
For more Information, go to idahofoodbank.org/northcentral or call (208) 746-2288.
Hospital schedules public hearing for district expansion
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing 6 p.m. June 2 regarding the possible expansion of the hospital’s taxing district.
The expansion would align with Pullman School District’s boundaries and include 1,670 voters who are not in the hospital’s current taxing district.
If the expansion becomes a ballot measure, only those 1,670 people would vote on it.
Following the public hearing in June, the hospital anticipates voting on the issue July 7. The last day to file a resolution for the November general election is Aug. 3.
Fly fishing group to meet via Zoom
Clearwater Fly Casters will meet virtually via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with the speaker scheduled for 7 p.m. Michael Parrella, dean of the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and a professor of entomology, will present “Fishing the Artificial Fly Like a Living Insect.”
Videos of trout eating below the surface provides a glimpse into trout and insect behavior into the deception of lures.
Call (509) 878-1654 for more information to attend the meeting and presentation.