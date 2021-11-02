Whitman County to establish therapeutic court
Whitman County District Court announced Monday it has been awarded $181,900 from the state of Washington to establish a therapeutic court this winter.
The program is called Whitman County Community Court and it is available to low-level nonviolent offenders who have a substance abuse disorder or another mental health issue. It will offer a therapeutic approach instead of a typical probation model.
The program will be 12-24 months in duration and requires participants to attend court no less than twice a month. They will engage in counseling services and other individualized programs such as vocational training and education. When applicable, the participant will be required to pay restitution owed.
If the person completes the program successfully, their charges may be dismissed. Whitman County Community Court will begin Jan. 1.
Moscow man arrested for discharging firearm
Moscow police arrested a 31-year-old Moscow man Saturday on the 900 block of Palouse River Drive for a number of charges including allegedly discharging his firearm in the city.
Patrick Blythe was also arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and for resisting and obstructing officers.
Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Blythe fired his 9mm pistol at the ground Saturday evening.
Panel discussion on community response to COVID-19
The University of Idaho Economics Club will have a panel discussion on the Moscow community response to COVID-19 at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Menard Law Building Courtroom on the UI campus.The panel will also take place on Zoom at uidaho.zoom.us/J/82180391479.
The panelists will include Kara Besst, Gritman Medical Center CEO and Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert. From the universities, Hailey Rupp, WSU director of strategic management and communications, and Seth Vieux, the University of Idaho COVID-19 manager, will be on the panel as well.
Orchid Awards scheduled in Moscow
The Orchid Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday at the 1912 Center in the Lecompte Auditorium and Reception Gallery on the second floor. The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission presents Orchid Awards annually to recognize outstanding examples of historic preservation and stewardship in the community.
There will be seven recipients at this year’s event, including historic homes and storefronts. Winners include two local homeowners, the Hattabaugh Hotel and three contractors who worked on the 1912 Center renovations.
Masks are required, and cookies and drinks will be served at the reception. There will be a free public history talk by Wendy McClure. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/436/Orchid-Awards.
Washington Idaho Symphony changes concert location
The Washington Idaho Symphony has changed the location of its Saturday and Sunday concerts this week. The Saturday concert will be at the Jones Theater at Daggy Hall on the Washington State University campus, 1060 NE College Ave., Pullman.
The Sunday concert will be at the Old Lewiston High School auditorium at 1114 Ninth Ave. in Lewiston. For more information, email info@wa-idsymphony.org or call (208) 874-4162.
Moscow Public Library’s Repair Cafe set for Sunday
The Moscow Public Library will have Repair Cafe from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. in Moscow. Volunteer experts will be at the event to help with repairing books, clothing, jewelry, small household appliances and other things. Light refreshments will be provided.
A knife and scissor sharpening station also will be available. There is a two-item limit for sharpening.
The Repair Cafe movement started in the Netherlands in 2009, and aims to reduce waste, teach practical repair skills and foster a new appreciation for old possessions. For more information contact Jackie Carter at (208) 882-3925.
Downtown businesses can apply for light contest
The city of Moscow has opened business registration for the DeLIGHTful Downtown decorating contest. Registration ends Nov. 22. This contest is part of the Light up the Season festivities, which include the holiday parade and tree lighting in downtown Moscow.
Registration can be done at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. The contest starts Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 11. There will be winners for categories like use of lights, seasonal theme and utilization of storefront. For more information contact Tyler Ochoa at tcohoa@ci.moscow.id.us or (208) 883-7087.