Senior group, heritage center each receive Rotary awards
The Pullman Senior Citizens Association received a $1,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Pullman that will be used toward a new sound system for the Pullman Senior Center.
The Pullman Senior Citizens Association is a nonprofit committed to the wellbeing of the senior community, according to co-president Eileen Macoll.
She said the sound system will support the nonprofit’s activities such as sharing music and inviting informational speakers.
Also this week, the Pullman Depot Heritage Center announced it had earned an award from Rotary Club of Pullman.
The award will enable the depot to install a new safety gate which meets Pullman Fire Department standards and allows easy movement of pedestrians and bicyclists alongside the building.
In addition, the Pullman Fire Department Auxiliary will donate a special key lock, so the gate can be unlocked in case of emergency.
Library closures announced for Friday morning
All 14 branches of Whitman County Library will be closed Friday morning for annual all-staff training. Book returns will be open, free public Wi-Fi will be available outside every location and patrons can continue to access the library’s online resources including downloadable audiobooks and e-books.
Some branches will open Friday afternoon. To find out hours of operation that day across the library district, call (509) 397-4366 or visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Native plant sale set online this week
The 10th annual Native Plant sale sponsored by the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society will be online Wednesday through Saturday. For details on how to participate and window shop in advance of the sale, visit www.whitepineinps.org.
Customers can order online, pay by credit card, and then pick up curbside the next day between 3-7 p.m. at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute at 1040 Rodeo Drive in Moscow.
The sale will feature native plants from the Palouse Prairie and adjacent woodlands and forests, with a mix of perennial forbs, grasses, annuals, shrubs and even a few trees.
Former governor the focus of UI colloquium discussion
Current and former Idaho journalists will discuss a new book about former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in a virtual session sponsored by the University of Idaho’s Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium. The Zoom link is: uidaho.zoom.us/j/83207826618.
Batt, 94, spent 33 years in Idaho politics and government as a legislator, state Republican Party chairman, lieutenant governor and governor. The book, “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt,” was published this month by Caxton Press of Caldwell.
The heart of the book is a conversation between Batt and journalist Rod Gramer, based on three extended interviews in 2019 and 2020. In the Tuesday session, Gramer and three panelists will share stories about Batt and his place in Idaho history. Gramer will be joined by Lindy High, Marc Johnson and Randy Stapilus.