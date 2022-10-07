Gritman Pink Tea, Pink Cocktail set for Tuesday

The 20th annual Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail are scheduled for Tuesday at the Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. The Pink Tea event will start at 10 a.m. and the Pink Cocktail event will start at 4 p.m. with two hours before each event reserved for table setup.

The Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail are designed to bring awareness to the benefits of early breast cancer detection. Since its inception, the Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail have raised more than $1 million to support cancer care on the Palouse. To reserve a table, email the Gritman Foundation at foundation@gritman.org or call (208) 883-6231. A donation of $250 reserves a table for eight and corporate sponsorships are $500. Individual seats are $40.

