Gritman Pink Tea, Pink Cocktail set for Tuesday
The 20th annual Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail are scheduled for Tuesday at the Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. The Pink Tea event will start at 10 a.m. and the Pink Cocktail event will start at 4 p.m. with two hours before each event reserved for table setup.
The Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail are designed to bring awareness to the benefits of early breast cancer detection. Since its inception, the Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail have raised more than $1 million to support cancer care on the Palouse. To reserve a table, email the Gritman Foundation at foundation@gritman.org or call (208) 883-6231. A donation of $250 reserves a table for eight and corporate sponsorships are $500. Individual seats are $40.
Both tea and cocktail programs are the same, so attendees can choose the event which suits their schedule. There will be both in-person and virtual speakers including former Idaho First Lady Patricia Kempthorne; Beatriz and Edmund Schweitzer from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.; Dr. Srijana Rai, of Palouse Oncology; Gritman Medical Center’s Kara Besst and Christin Reisenauer; and a pair of cancer survivors, Tina McClure and Kayla Thomas. For more information visit gritman.org/pinktea.
Sweetgrass expert to speak Monday at WSU
Washington State University will welcome a cultural expert on sweetgrass, Lyman McGilvery, to speak from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. McGilvery is an enrolled member of the Saddle Lake First Nation and is known for the sweetgrass he gathers.
The talk will also be livestreamed at native.wsu.edu. McGilvery learned the traditions of gathering and preparing sweetgrass from his mother, aunts and elders. He will share what he has learned and sing a few songs. The talk complements the Washington State University common read, “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
Colfax Library opens Festival of Trees entries
The Colfax Library has opened entries for the Festival of Trees at the Center for the 2022 season. Spots are available until Oct. 21 and to reserve a space, call Nichole Kopp at (509) 397-4366. Trees are open to individuals, businesses and community groups.
Participants can design their trees around a style or theme of their choice and will need to provide the tree, lights and decorations. The trees will be set up Nov. 21-23 and open to the public throughout the month of December.
Humane Society costume party for dogs Oct. 22
The Whitman County Humane Society has a costume party for dogs scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Gladish Cultural and Community Center Gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. All dogs must be on a leash and dog friendly. Entries are $10 per dog and include dog trick-or-treating.
For a $5 donation, each dog can enter contests and have photos taken at the photo booth. Contest registration starts at 4 p.m. and the contests start at 4:30 p.m. Contest registration and participation can also be done online for dogs who cannot attend in person. Visit whitmanpets.org for more information.