Sangria Grille to close during construction of downtown facility
The Sangria Grille restaurant will close its location in the Palouse Mall parking lot and plans to open early next year at the former U.S. Bank parking lot on the southwest corner of Third and Main streets in downtown Moscow.
The last day of service at the Palouse Mall location will be April 25, according to a post on the Sangria Grille Facebook page. All of Sangria Grille’s staff members are being absorbed at Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana, which is under the same local ownership of Sangria Grille, according to the post.
Sangria Grille gift certificates can be redeemed at Maialina.
Hospital receives grant for residency program
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awarded Pullman Regional Hospital with a $450,000 grant for its proposed Washington State University Family Medicine Residency Program.
The program is a post medical school physician training partnership with the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.
Approximately 5,000 square feet of space currently housing hospital administration, medical records and fiscal services will be remodeled to create 14 exam rooms, a waiting area, library, study area and faculty offices for the new Family Medicine Residency Program. During their three years of residency, physician residents will treat patients in this clinical space under the direction of Dr. Stephen Hall.
The remodel is planned for fall of 2021, with the goal of welcoming the first physician residents in June 2022. The cost for the renovation is estimated to be $1.55 million, and will be funded through philanthropy.
Pullman city finances the focus of Tuesday forum
Pullman City Administrator and Finance Director Mike Urban will discuss city income and expenses Tuesday at a forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Pullman.
The meeting will be held via Zoom with more information available at the league website, lwvpullman.org.
Urban is expected to discuss the Pullman budget and challenges posed with the decrease in revenue from the lodging tax, real estate excise taxes, sales taxes and utility fund revenues. He will explain what cuts were made in an attempt to balance the budget and the role played by CARES Act funding received by the city.
Health official to provide year in review
Carole Moehrle, district director for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, will present “A COVID Year in Review: From Testing to Vaccinations and Beyond” during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon-1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
She will describe the status of COVID-19 in our region, including vaccine availability and administration, current statistics on infection and deaths. She will respond to audience questions.
Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.