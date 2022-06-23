Optometrist retires, announces new provider
William French, optometrist at Palouse Ocularium in Moscow, has announced his retirement after 34 years.
French said Dr. Enjoli Cooke has opened her practice at Inland Eye Care, 212 Rodeo Drive, Suite 410 in Moscow for his patients.
Cooke graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 2013 with honors in primary care and low-vision rehabilitation. She has training in medical conditions of the eye like glaucoma, surgery co-management, macular degeneration, injuries and other conditions.
Inland Eye Care is open Monday through Friday and by appointmentSaturday. More information can be found at inlandeyecare.com.
2021 Moscow water quality report now available
The city of Moscow released the 2021 annual water quality report, which is available online at ci.moscow.id.us/462/Water-Quality-Reports.
The report will be mailed to all Moscow water customers. There is a physical copy available at Moscow City Hall, the Paul Mann Building, the Moscow Water Department and Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center.
The water report contains information on the quality of the water delivered by the city of Moscow and characterizes any risks from exposure to contaminants detected in the drinking water.
More information is available from Kyle Steele at (208) 883-7133 or at the Public Works and Services Administration building at 201 N. Main St. in Moscow.
RV park expanding at fairgrounds
Latah County is expanding the RV park at the fairgrounds in Moscow, the county announced in a news release.
A $84,432 grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is funding the installation of six to eight additional RV spots along the south border of the main fairgrounds lawn.
The county will break ground this summer and complete the project by June 2023. The new spots will initially be electricity only, with additional upgrades planned in the next few years.