Local fires 100 percent contained
The Babb-Malden and Manning fires in Whitman County are now 100 percent contained, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
“There will most likely continue to be a few flare ups and hot spots depending on our weather pattern for the next couple weeks,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Local fire crews will work to keep things under control.”
There were no fatalities or serious injuries from the fires that destroyed homes in Malden, Pine City and the Colfax area.
The Babb-Malden Fire burned more than 15,000 acres and destroyed 121 homes, eight commercial properties and 94 other structures in Malden and Pine City.
The Manning Fire northwest of Colfax burned three homes and a historic bridge.
Little appoints Viola’s Kimmell to Idaho Economic Advisory Council
Gov. Brad Little appointed Paul Kimmell to serve the Region 2 position on the Idaho Economic Advisory Council, according to an Idaho Department of Commerce news release.
Kimmell lives near Viola and is the Palouse Region business and public affairs manager for Avista Corporation. He previously held positions with Boise Cascade Corporation, Wyoming State Land Office, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and was a three-term Latah County commissioner.
He was elected president of the Idaho Association of Commissioners and Clerks in 2004, led the Idaho Cities and Counties Taskforce and was recognized as Idaho’s Outstanding County Official in 2006.
The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. The council makes recommendations to the governor on applications for Community Development and Rural Community Block Grant funding and reviews Tax Reimbursement Incentive applications.
Additionally, council members advise their regions on economic development opportunities and represent their interests to the state government.
Washington organization will match funds for PRH effort
Donations made over the next two weeks in support of Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 testing and triage center will be matched by the Innovia Foundation. Innovia is a community foundation that serves eastern Washington and north Idaho through investing in nonprofits, public health and education.
Find a link to give to the Pullman Regional Hospital COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund on the hospital’s website: pullmanregional.org/covid-19-fund.
‘Conversation with Candidates’ set in Potlatch
The Latah County Democrats will have a “Conversation with Candidates” event at 1 p.m. Sunday at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
The event will feature party candidates from Idaho Dist. 5 and Latah County.
Those expected at the event include Idaho Sen. David Nelson, Dulce Kersting-Lark, candidate for Idaho house, Renee Love, candidate for Idaho house, Latah County commissioners Tom Lamar and Kathie LaFortune and Bill Thompson, county prosecutor.
Organizers will provide canned and bottled drinks, prepackaged snacks and masks. Space will be provided to adequately social distance. Masks are required.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chair. Email argerj@gmail.com for more or to RSVP.
Colfax drive-by fashion show fundraiser set
Perkins House volunteers will be having an outdoor fashion show to display a new collection of replica and vintage late-19th through early-20th century clothing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 623 N Perkins Ave. in Colfax. The event will be free and open to the public.
The event will be an opportunity to donate nonperishable food to the Colfax Food Bank and give cash donations for the foundation restoration of Perkins House. A portion of those donations will go toward the Whitman County Fire Community Relief Fund.
There will be many opportunities for the public to photograph each setting at the event.
Phillips Farm annual festival canceled
The Friends of Phillips Farm have canceled its annual fall festival this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In place of the festival, the friends will be offering weekly events for people to do on their own or with family members at a park.
A new event will be posted Wednesdays starting Sept. 30 on the Friends of Phillips Farm website at friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com. The weekly events will last through October.