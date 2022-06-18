Latah County Library offers free to-go STEM projects
The Latah County Library is working with the Moscow School District free lunch program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lena Whitmore Elementary, 110 S. Blaine St., in Moscow to hand out free grab-and-go STEM projects. The bags are available as long as supplies last, and will be handed out every Wednesday if possible.
The free summer lunch program is open to all children 18 years of age or younger. It is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at Lena Whitmore Elementary, 110 S. Blaine St., in Moscow and is funded through a United State Department of Agriculture grant. All meals must be eaten at the lunch site, and there is no meal for July 4.
Pullman Music on Main features Jon and Rand Band on Thursday
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center has local musicians Jon and Rand Band performing for Music on Main from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs as seating is not provided.
Music on Main features live music performed by local musicians and is held every Thursday from June to September. Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream and Rico’s Pub will have Thursday specials for before, during and after the performance. The event is family friendly and free to attend. For more information, visit facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or pullmanchamber.com.
Latah County Library announces summer reading program activities for next week
The Latah County Library District announced the summer reading events for the week of June 19-25. At the Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, in Potlatch, there will be STEM to-go activities for children. These bags are first-come, first-served and will be available every Tuesday.
Thursday will have events at all branches of the Latah County Library District, starting with Gyotaku, meaning fish painting, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juliaetta Community Library, 205 Main St., in Juliaetta. Silicone fish will be provided for painting, and summer readers of all ages are invited to the event. From 10:30-11:30 a.m., the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., in Moscow, will have Eric Herman and Puppy Dog Dave performing.
Scott Peterson, the Reptile Man, will present live reptiles from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Genesee City Park. If the weather is bad, the show will be moved to the Community Senior Room, 140 E. Walnut Ave., in Genesee. Peterson will also give his presentation from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Deary City Park. The Summer Reading Storytime Theatre is from 3:30-4 p.m. Thursday at Troy City Park and the Troy Theatre Company will be performing an interactive presentation. The Northwest Opera will end the week with a presentation of “Carmen and the Bull Musical” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Potlatch Public Library, between the ballfield and the library. For more information on the summer reading program, visit latahlibrary.org.
Neill Public Library announces summer reading program technology week events
The Neill Public Library announced the coming summer reading program events, which start Monday. Next week is technology week for the library and there will be grab-and-go activity bags available for all ages starting Monday.
Eric Herman and Puppy Dog Dave will be performing at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday at the library, located at 210 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Storytime with Police Chief Gary Jenkins and Pullman Police officers starts at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and there will be virtual reality with Virtudome from 1-4 p.m. Mother Goose Storytime for ages 2 and younger starts at 10:15 a.m. Thursday and preschool storytime starts at 11 a.m. There will be ice pops with friends at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and a family movie at 2 p.m. Saturday to end the week.